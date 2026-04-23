Markwayne Mullin Nukes Chuck Schumer Over Degrading, Anti-ICE Comments: 'Lying Scumbag Politician'

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did not mince words Thursday morning when asked to respond to comments that degraded ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Mullin delivered a sharp rebuke of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a Fox News interview, calling the New York Democrat a “scumbag.”

The exchange came after Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday night.

In those remarks, Schumer criticized funding for federal immigration enforcement agencies.

He said the country did not need to increase funding for Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and described them as agencies “that nobody respects in this country.”

Senator Schumer says “nobody respects” ICE and CBP agents. These brave men and women risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe. Democrats’ hatred towards law enforcement is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/uePZrsB3u8 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) April 23, 2026

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin played the clip and asked Mullin to respond.

“Well, it makes my ears red,” Mullin said. “It takes a lot to get me upset.”

“But Chuck Schumer, no one respects you,” he added. “The definition of a lying scumbag politician — that is you. You would be the definition, if you Googled you right now.”

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin TEARS into Chuck Schumer after the Senate minority leader said NO ONE respects ICE and Border Patrol: CHUCK SCHUMER: "Two groups… Border Patrol and ICE… that nobody respects in this country." MARKWAYNE MULLIN: "Chuck Schumer, no one respects you.… pic.twitter.com/TyuXjqOrdx — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2026

Mullin also accused Schumer of avoiding the real issue, which is that the agencies are enforcing immigration laws that Democrats don’t agree with.

“I mean, why don’t you just come out and be honest with the American people?” he said.

“He wants to have open borders.”

“If you want to defund the Customs and Border Protection Agency, if you want to defund ICE,” Mullin said. “You had time to change those during the Biden administration.”

“You didn’t, because you’re for open borders, and you’re for the criminals running amok in our cities,” he added.

Mullin also pointed out the hypocritical nature of Schumer taking advantage of having security while asking Americans to risk their safety in a country flooded by illegal immigrant criminals.

“And for you to say that is so disrespectful to the law enforcement that is out there protecting you,” he said. “Because he has a detail with him. How about he walks around these city streets without a detail? I wonder how safe he would feel.”

According to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, Schumer also slammed immigration enforcement agencies as “a rogue police force” on Thursday.

Schumer on the vote-a-rama: “We are going to have lots of amendments” Says Dems will be offering cost of living amendments “and they are funding a rogue police force that is not even popular with the American people.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 22, 2026

Mullin served with Schumer in the Senate for three years before accepting the top job at DHS last month.

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