Not long after Hardin-Simmons University in Texas expelled a student for daring to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement in a TikTok video, a newly admitted student at Marquette University who expressed her support for President Donald Trump in a TikTok video was facing a similar fate.

Samantha Pfefferle was admitted to the Wisconsin university’s Class of 2024, and, as she told The College Fix, she has already paid for her housing and has roommates, along with a complete class schedule.

However, after her pro-Trump video went viral, angering many liberals, a Marquette official contacted the 18-year-old to say her admission was now “in limbo” and to grill her about her political views.

For the record, the TikTok video does not contain anything controversial.

It merely features Pfefferle lip-synching and dancing to the song “Gooba,” performed by 6ix9ine, as captions appear making it perfectly clear that she would not abandon her support for the president due to pressure from the liberal mob.

Pfefferle wears a Marquette sweatshirt in the video, titled “When the libs find their way to your page,” as captions pop up on screen featuring the phrases “When people see that I support Trump,” “then try to hate on me,” “and think I’ll change my views.”

Liberals did “find their way” to her page, with many going nuclear trying to “hate on” Pfefferle. One person went so far as to tell the young woman, “I hope you get shot.” They made it clear that they want Pfefferle to face consequences for sharing her political opinion.

Brian Troyer, the dean of undergraduate admissions at Marquette, reached out to Pfefferle, who told The College Fix that “he had the heart to tell me I wasn’t a student,” meaning that her “classification is still in limbo and currently being decided by the administration.”

According to Pfefferle, she was subjected to a series of questions designed to make her feel guilty about her support for the president:

“They also asked me hypothetical questions regarding Dreamers. How would I respond if a Dreamer down the hall from me came up to me and told me she didn’t feel safe or comfortable with my views being on campus. …

“The assistant dean asked if I put any thought into the response I would be getting from my videos.”

How condescending.

The purpose of college is to prepare young Americans for adulthood, and adulthood in a diverse country like the United States requires the maturity to accept divergent views. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had it right when he declared that academia is “trying really hard to raise a generation of pansies.”

Fortunately, in addition to receiving a lot of hate, Pfefferle also has received a lot of support.

A petition titled “Stop Marquette University From Removing Incoming Conservative Student for Her Beliefs” was created on Change.org. As of Thursday morning, more than 3,000 people had signed the petition, which is addressed to several prominent conservatives at the state and local level, including former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Mike Gallagher, Sen. Ron Johnson, President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

If Marquette decided to expel Pfefferle, it would only represent the latest example of intolerance at the Jesuit university. John McAdams, a professor at Marquette, was fired because he dared to criticize a student instructor for attempting to shut down all debate about the issue of gay marriage.

The fact that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered McAdams’ reinstatement might give the college pause about giving into the demands of “cancel culture” with regard to Pfefferle.

Fortunately, it looks like, as of right now, Pfefferle will still be attending Marquette this fall. A spokeswoman for the university told Empower Wisconsin that her admission has not been revoked.

The College Fix article also featured an editor’s note that read, “After publication Tuesday, Pfefferle reached out to The College Fix and said that the school on Monday finally told her it would not revoke her admissions.”

Regardless of her status at Marquette University, it’s clear that Pfefferle has a bright future ahead of her. The Waupaca County Republican Party has invited her to be a guest speaker at an event taking place next week:

I’ve been invited by the Waupaca Republican Party to be their guest speaker on July 15! I look forward to meeting many new Conservatives and fellow community members. 😃#conservative #TRUMP2020 #Republican #studentsfortrump pic.twitter.com/g0q6G23mIs — Samantha Pfefferle (@samanthapeffy) July 9, 2020

Still, the fact that Pfefferle experienced such an enormous level of hostility for daring to express support for a particular politician is beyond frightening.

Colleges and universities should never, ever sacrifice the time-honored tradition of free speech to appease the increasingly radical advocates of cancel culture.

The College Fix said it reached out to Marquette University, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

