Marriage Certificate from 1997 May Confirm the Real Identity of 'Ilhan Omar' and Her Marriage to Her Brother

It’s been a long October for Rep. Ilhan Omar, and now it’s only going to get longer.

We now have evidence that her ex-husband, the one who reportedly may be her brother, was reportedly raised by a woman thought to be Omar’s sister and clearly has not been interested in the ladies.

The news comes at the end of a dumpster fire week for the Somali-American Minnesota Democrat, in which we discovered Ilhan Omar probably isn’t her real name — she is, at the very least, the artist formerly known as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi — and in which Omar couldn’t say for certain whether her ex was actually her brother.

A piece in Friday’s New York Post, by Kamal Sultan and Will Zimmerman, laid out more evidence that may help confirm that Ahmed Elmi is her real brother.

The piece assembled all the evidence that Elmi and Omar, at the very least, engaged in a sham marriage to get him a green card.

The evidence is pretty dispositive that Elmi — a “critically queer” scholar from the University of Bristol whose doctoral thesis was titled “Bravery Amidst Brutality: A Queer Resistance to Violence and Criminalization in Contemporary Kenya” — is not, as a matter of habit, in the business of being romantically interested in anyone who doesn’t have a Y chromosome.

“He was very feminine in the way he dressed,” a Somali community blogger wrote, saying Elmi was sent to the United States from London to straighten him out.

“He would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him.”

That blogger said that Omar introduced Elmi as her brother when they were in Minneapolis.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar has been truthful about her marriage to Ahmed Elmi? Yes, she is telling the truth No, I think she's hiding something Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she is telling the truth 0% (0 votes) No, I think she's hiding something 100% (142 votes)

“No one knew there had been a wedding [to Elmi] until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later,” the blogger said.

Whatever the “rehab” of Elmi may have been, it didn’t stick.

The scholar has described himself as a “dirty dandy” on social media, which I can only assume was not a description aimed at the ladies.

That’s a separate matter, however, and the most important bit may have been the background of how Elmi was raised in Britain, after he left Somalia but before he came to the United States.

From the New York Post:

Elmi’s parentage is not known, but he lived in London with Leila Nur Said, a Somali woman who is thought to be Omar’s sister, who possibly raised him. A UK marriage certificate for Leila from 1997 obtained by The Post lists her father as Nur Said Elmi, a military officer from Somalia. Omar’s late father, Nur Omar Mohamed also went by the name Nur Said Elmi and was a prominent military commander in the Somali dictatorship, which millions fled from.

Oh.

So this guy was raised by Omar’s sister, and Omar’s real last name is allegedly the same as both her ex-husband’s last name and the last name of the woman who raised him, and Ahmed Elmi apparently has no documented interest in feminine wiles.

And the best she can give us as to whether she married a relative is “not to my knowledge”?

Ilhan Omar denies that she married her brother: “Not to my knowledge.” https://t.co/uxRq3i08zP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 22, 2026

We’re supposed to believe that this is entirely legit? That Omar hasn’t been hiding anything from us, especially a marriage to her brother?

While this isn’t necessarily conclusive, it still stinks to high heaven.

By now, there’s a mound of circumstantial evidence to go with the reported DNA evidence linking the two.

Add whatever the feds got in the Oct. 12 raid of Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., and this is beginning to look like a one-way ticket out of the United States, or at least out of Congress, for the Minnesota Democrat.

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