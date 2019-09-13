SECTIONS
Married MSNBC Co-Hosts Bicker over Whether or Not Trump Is Actually Barron's Dad: 'Just Stop'

MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough, right, and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives on July 12, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesMSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough, right, and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives on July 12, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Cade Almond
Published September 13, 2019 at 3:19pm
It’s no secret that President Donald Trump isn’t too popular with the establishment media.

In fact, much of the criticism is a result of media figures’ inability to weather some barbs themselves. Their woe-is-me attitude when it comes to Trump’s so-called attacks on the media seems hypocritical when they level classless smears at him.

Take, for instance, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, who seemed to imply Friday that Trump is not the real father of his son, Barron.

The evidence for the “Morning Joe” co-host’s implication? Trump’s comments Wednesday on e-cigarettes.

“And that’s how the first lady got involved. I mean, she’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it,” Trump said regarding vaping.

The whole point of the sentence was to explain why Melania Trump feels strongly about the dangers of vaping, so it made sense for the president to say that she has a son who influenced her decision.

It was really an innocuous comment, though that of course didn’t stop the anti-Trump brigade.

Right on cue, Brzezinski took her shot on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which she co-hosts with her husband and fellow anti-Trumper Joe Scarborough.

See if you can watch it without cringing.

“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” she said as Scarborough plugged an upcoming discussion about Trump’s comments. “Well that’s what he was saying, he was saying it was just her son. That’s not, that’s just what he said.”

“Like, it seems like he didn’t remember Barron’s name,” she continued before her husband interjected.

“Just stop!” he said, apparently annoyed at the suggestion. “We’ll let the tape play itself, OK?”

Is the establishment media biased against President Trump?

It’s impossible to understate just how utterly indefensible this is.

Anything, especially evidence-free conjectures, related to children should be off-limits in political discourse. In fact, it’s pretty terrible that the news media focused so much on Trump’s remarks about Barron in the first place.

Yes, it’s true that Trump has said some mean things about Brzezinski in the past, but the host has far outdone herself here and throughout his presidency.

Whether it’s baiting guests to bash him or saying Trump “seems to want” mass shootings, she has given the president more than enough reason to despise her coverage of him.

The more ridiculous, tactless personal attacks she and the rest of the establishment media levels at Trump, the less we believe that he is actually instigating a war on the media.

Instead, these ivory tower liberal elites need to either stop telling people what to think, or at least admit their biases. Until they do, they deserve no sympathy.

Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Birthplace
Arkansas
Nationality
American
Education
BA Political Science, Lyon College (2019)







