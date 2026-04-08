Married NFL Coach Caught with Female Reporter a Week After Insulting a Player for His Christian Faith

Nothing satisfies one’s desire for justice like news of a swift comeuppance.

Indeed, whether or not the scandal in which he now finds himself embroiled has an innocent explanation, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel deserved every bit of it and then some for throwing one of his own players under the bus last week.

A series of photos published Tuesday by Page Six showed NFL reporter Dianna Russini of the Athletic, a married woman with two children, holding hands with Vrabel, who has been married to his wife Jen for 26 years.

Late last month, Vrabel implied that he wanted Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson “educated” after Henderson dared to endorse a Biblical view of the LGBT lifestyle.

The exclusive photos were taken two weekends ago at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Citing “a spy,” Page Six reported that Vrabel and Russini had breakfast together on Saturday, March 28, before spending time in the pool and side-by-side in a hot tub. Then, that evening, they spent time together on a private rooftop accessible only from a two-person bungalow. They also briefly danced together.

Meanwhile, several photos showed the pair hugging. And in one photo, they stood facing one another with their fingers interlaced.

Of course, a report of this kind, complete with visual evidence, cannot go unanswered. Thus, Vrabel and Russini each denied that anything inappropriate occurred.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Vrabel told Page Six on Tuesday.

And Russini told the outlet that the “photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Readers may make of those denials whatever they wish. Personally, I have hugged plenty of female friends, but have never interlaced fingers with one of them.

In any event, the personal lives of Vrabel and Russini really do amount to none of our business.

This story produces gleeful satisfaction, however, because it comes on the heels of Vrabel’s sanctimonious remarks about Henderson.

Late last month on social media, NBA guard Jaden Ivey posted his objections to the league’s celebration of “pride month.” His employer, the Chicago Bulls, responded by waiving him.

Henderson then came to the defense of Ivey, a fellow Christian, by posting Bible verses.

When asked about his running back’s words, Vrabel took the coward’s way out. Instead of defending Henderson’s right to his Christian beliefs, the coach said he wants his players “educated.”

“I love TreVeyon,” Vrabel told a reporter in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I love the person. He cares deeply about our team, he cares deeply about his faith, he cares deeply about his family, his wife, the people in our building, and so I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind.”

Then came the secular-progressive caveat.

“But, I also wanna make sure that they’re educated,” the coach added. “And we want to be inclusive. Everything we want to do — wants to provide an environment for people to, one, feel comfortable, but also to share their personal beliefs, and then also we represent the team, and we represent the organization.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on TreVeyon Henderson’s controversial post: “I love TreVeyon… He cares deeply about his faith… I want them to be able to express what they believe… But, I also wanna make sure that they’re educated. We want to be inclusive.” (🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/Vfy7ZXsIfq — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) March 31, 2026

Listening to Vrabel speak, it sounded as if his mind defaulted to boilerplate. But that is precisely the problem. After all, nowadays, boilerplate consists of woke jargon about “inclusivity” and other nonsense. That jargon has so infected the minds of people like Vrabel that, probably without thinking about it, he assumed — paradoxically — that the demands of fostering an “inclusive” environment authorized him to exclude his own player’s Christian beliefs.

Perhaps this new public scandal, which involves questions about Vrabel’s honesty, will force upon him an education of his own.

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