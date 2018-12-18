AZ Governor Appoints Martha McSally To Take Over McCain’s Senate Seat

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that he has appointed Rep. Martha McSally to fill Sen. John McCain’s Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Jon Kyl at the end of the year, The Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Ducey had appointed Kyl to the seat in September after McCain’s death in August. Kyl announced last week that he would be resigning at the end of the year, and Ducey had to pick another replacement.

During his announcement, Ducey praised McSally’s dedication, not just to her current office, but also to her country while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

“Martha (McSally) is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate,” Ducey said according to the Capitol Times.

“I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.”

The governor commented on his appointment on Twitter, saying, “All her life, @RepMcSally has put service first — leading in the toughest of fights.

“With her experience and record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to fight for #Arizona in the U.S. Senate.”

All her life, @RepMcSally has put service first — leading in the toughest of fights. With her experience and record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to fight for #Arizona in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/QYY8vrd7K4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 18, 2018

McSally was narrowly beaten by Democratic Senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema for Arizona’s other Senate seat in the 2018 midterm elections.

McSally appeared to be eager to take on the same position she almost won in last month’s election.

“Over the last year, I’ve traveled across this great state, meeting with countless Arizonans, and listening to them,” McSally said in a statement, according to the governor’s office.

“I’ve heard about the challenges they face and the hopes they have for the future – and I’ve learned a lot. I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans.”

Kyl shared his approval of McSally’s appointment, calling her “an excellent choice.”

“Because she currently represents Arizona in the US Congress, Martha McSally certainly has the knowledge and experience to represent our State in the Senate,” Kyl said in a statement.

“Moreover, she is highly energetic, smart and committed to finding practical solutions to problems facing our State and Nation. She is an excellent choice.”

Kyl’s resignation will be effective on Dec. 31. McSally will hold the senatorial position until 2020 when a special election will be held to elect a replacement for the final two years of McCain’s term in 2022.

