Martha Stewart has made headlines for many reasons over the years. She has dabbled in many different fields and has proven herself to be a creative businesswoman, not put off by trying new things.

Stewart, 80, also has a distinct place in her heart for animals and was even one of the hosts of this year’s “Puppy Bowl” alongside Snoop Dogg.







It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart’s pets are members of very specific, very posh breeds (with names to match, of course).

She has two French bulldogs (Creme brûlée and Bete Noire), two chow chows (Empress Qin and Emperor Han), and up until Sunday, she had two Persian cats named Empress Tang and Princess Peony.







The two cats, sisters, were born on May 11, 2009, according to a page on Martha Stewart’s website. They moved in to make a life with Stewart at four months old, and have been important staples ever since.

They’re both dominant calico Persians and celebrated their 12th birthdays last year, though even last year, hints of trouble were brewing.

Sharing slides of the regal cats last August, Stewart alluded to some unrest present in the home.







“Cute cat portraits continue,” she posted on Instagram. “Feline Friday the 13th of August.

“My cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!”

While the rivalry could have been overplayed, and some dogs and cats do get along incredibly well, Stewart made a heartbreaking announcement on Sunday, along with a photo of a small grave being filled in on her farm.

“[B]urying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” Stewart shared on Sunday. “[T]he four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.

“[I] will miss her very badly. RIP beauty.”

While the businesswoman hasn’t shared any more details than that, celebrity friends and fans have commented to extend their sympathy — and ask a few questions of their own.







“So sorry,” wrote Ellen Pompeo.

“Martha… im so sorry to hear this,” wrote Douglas Friedman.

“I couldn’t live with myself if my dogs viciously killed my cat,” one woman wrote. “Why would you even post this, it’s certainly not something we want to read and imagine the horrific way she died.

“So disturbing ….I could Never accept and love my dogs after this, they’d be gone.”

Many people echoed the sentiment, cautioning Stewart to be careful with her remaining animals and wondering aloud why she would post something so macabre.

Later in the day, Stewart shared a photo of her cat, writing “this was the Princess Peony.”

Stewart also owns other cats that appear to be outdoor cats, along with horses, cows, peacocks and pigeons. It’s clear that the loss hit Stewart hard, but perhaps it will result in stricter separation between her dogs and remaining cats.

