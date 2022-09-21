Parler Share
Commentary

Martha's Vineyard Residents Speak Out in Defense of DeSantis: 'A Great Statement for the Country'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 20, 2022 at 5:23pm
Even residents of Martha’s Vineyard are admitting that President Joe Biden is to blame for the influx of asylum seekers, not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Two residents of the resort community backed the message behind DeSantis’ move to fly migrants to their community, speaking with Fox News’ Sara Carter this week.

The views of the Vineyard residents were broadcast on Monday’s “Hannity.”



Area resident Jim Joyce compared the community’s experience with fifty migrants to that of Texas — where hundreds or even thousands of migrants infiltrate the international border with Mexico every day.

“How do you think the people in Texas feel, that are getting thousands of them coming in a day, and we had a little taste of it with 50?”

“[I] think what he [DeSantis] did was a… great statement for the country, to get the conversation out there.”

Another Vineyard local named Elizabeth Bostrom praised DeSantis and sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance as federal “border czar.

“It’s really a joke, and everyone knows it,” Bostrom said of Harris’ job performance.

Is it too late for Biden to remedy the border situation?

It’s not exactly easy to find conservatives or Republicans on Martha’s Vineyard.

Every town on the island voted decisively for Biden in the 2020 election, according to The Vineyard Gazette.

However, at least a few residents seem to realize that Biden’s refusal to enforce federal immigration law and deport illegal immigrants is the issue at hand — not DeSantis‘ bid to subject limousine liberals to a taste of their own medicine.

After Vineyard residents arranged a few photo ops with the asylum seekers, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker arranged for the state’s National Guard to move the migrants away from the island to a military base in Cape Cod.

Locals claimed the area didn’t have the “services” to accommodate the migrants on the island on a long-term basis.

Law enforcement has processed more migrants at the southern border than any other year in American history, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Total migrant encounters for fiscal year 2022 surpassed two million in August, with the month of September yet to be counted.

