Martha's Vineyard Residents Were Having Total Meltdown, Turning on Each Other and Calling Out Friends

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 17, 2022 at 8:49am
The national media has jumped to the support of the super-rich, left-wing residents of Martha’s Vineyard in the wake of its 50 illegal alien visitors, but it seems that all is not in harmony behind the scenes.

Members of the media have fallen all over themselves to claim that the residents of Martha’s Vineyard stand together like a rock in their angel-like hope that they can find a place amongst them for the illegals dumped by the dastardly “xenophobic” GOP Gov. of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

CNN, for instance, published a story lauding the cooperation of the residents of Martha’s Vineyard and how the community “responded” to the arrival. The story was full of notes on how the community came together.

Local media also lauded the hometown heroes, including the Vineyard Gazette, which published the tale entitled, “Vineyard Community Rallies Relief Efforts to Assist Stranded Migrants.”

Indeed, local authorities on the island that serves as home to the rich and famous tooted their own horn over their efforts to solve that shocking “humanitarian crisis” that beset their quiet island paradise.

Harvey Weinstein Makes Urgent Request to Judge After Learning What Prison Dentist Has Planned for Him

That was all before the illegals were all shipped right back off the island, as Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz noted:

Still, were those compassionate stars of humanitarianism all so unified in compassion for their visitors?

Maybe not so much.

The liberal residents of Martha’s Vineyard enthusiastically support politicians such as Joe Biden, who espouse open-border policies that are swamping border states like Texas with tens of thousands of illegals weekly. In 2020, 9,763 residents voted for Biden and only 2,610 for Trump.

But the residents were not quite as pleased to have a few of the immigrants in their own backyards.

The behind-the-scenes arguing started almost as soon as GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a plane loaded with 50 illegals to the island on Wednesday.

Oops: NBC Deletes Tweet Where Martha's Vineyard Migrants Were Likened to 'Trash'

A Facebook group created for the island’s residents seems to have had a bit of dissent going on behind the scenes as residents bickered and pointed fingers at each other over the arrival of the uninvited guests.

TBDaily News gathered a grouping of some of the top comments as residents argued about the situation.

Twitter user Dave Rubin thought that the comments were hilarious:

And Aidan Kearney assembled a bunch of them for Twitter users to see:

Even with the accusations that Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are “xenophobes” who are “using people for politics,” they still haven’t explained how it is an American duty for border states to allow themselves to be flooded with illegal aliens by the millions, but it is somehow evil and un-American for Martha’s Vineyard to deal with 50 of them.

Do you agree with DeSantis' move to ship illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard?

These same leftists have also not explained how it is good policy for Obama and Biden both to ship illegals by the hundreds in midnight plane rides all across the country, but if Abbott or DeSantis do it with a few dozen illegals on a few buses, they are monsters abusing families.

The whole situation really highlights the left’s hypocrisy.

Truth and Accuracy

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
