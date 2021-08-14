Martha’s Vineyard, the scene of former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since hundreds of the rich and famous attended the bash last Saturday.

The Daily Mail reported that 74 people in Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 7. Cases on the Massachusetts island are now at a four-month high.

Health officials cannot conclusively link the cases to the party.

“At this time we’re not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party,” Tisbury, Massachusetts, spokeswoman Maura Valley said. “It’s a little too early and the only way we’re going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing.”

Up to 400 people attended the party, according to the Mail. The gathering was intended to be even larger but was reportedly “scaled back” following an outcry over the spread of the delta variant.

Celebrity guests including Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, the New York Post reported.

Photos and video of the soiree went viral online, partly because many left-leaning public figures have been accused throughout the pandemic of ignoring their own warnings and advice on virus mitigation measures.

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama’s ‘epic’ birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

Barack Obama’s MASSIVE birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard… …But you’re forced to close down your business, required to wear a mask, told you can’t go to church, and threatened with vaccine passports. According to the Left:

Rules for thee, but not for me. pic.twitter.com/G6gtln6Vkf — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 9, 2021

Obama’s birthday party

vs. your kid’s classroom pic.twitter.com/6kJv5olRAL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 11, 2021

Gatherings such as church services, funerals, weddings and political events for conservatives have been both criticized and canceled since last year.

The apparent hypocrisy was not lost on Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Just so we’re all clear.#COVID19 spreads at: -Church

-School

-Trump rallies

-Motorcycle rallies It doesn’t spread at: -“Peaceful” protests

-The southern border

-Democrat wedding receptions

-San Francisco hair salons

-Governor Newsom’s dinner

-President Obama’s birthday party — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 9, 2021

Many large gatherings not connected to the Democratic Party have been labeled “super spreader” events by members of the establishment media since the onset of the pandemic.

The hundreds of maskless people at Obama’s birthday party don’t have to worry about covid because they are a “sophisticated, vaccinated,” crowd per @cnn expert. I’m so glad covid can tell if a crowd is sophisticated. pic.twitter.com/GxnMqMAEPH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2021

Mass gatherings of leftists, meanwhile, are reported on seemingly without the same concerns of potential COVID-19 transmission.

A massive turn out for the Black Trans Lives Matter protest in front of the Brooklyn Museum:

pic.twitter.com/qqbJ2IjINI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2020

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.