Sebastian Stan, the actor probably best known for his work as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been tapped to play a young Donald Trump in a new film.

Stan, 41, will play Trump in the 1970s and 80s, when the then-real estate developer, who was born in 1946 and is now 77, was in his 30s and 40s, according to Deadline.

He will be joined by another MCU veteran, Maria Bakalova, who voiced Cosmo the Spacedog in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and will play Trump’s first wife, Ivana, in the film.

Sebastian Stan to play young Donald Trump in upcoming film ‘THE APPRENTICE’. (Source: https://t.co/OGMQhXr2Fi) pic.twitter.com/mMZGpGxY2m — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 29, 2023

Production on the new film “The Apprentice” started this week, according to Deadline.

Ali Abbasi, an award-winning Iranian filmmaker who directed and co-wrote “Holy Spider,” was said to be heading up the project.

Deadline described the film as covering the period in which Trump was founding a “dynasty” under the tutelage of Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

“Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, ‘The Apprentice’ will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn,” Deadline reported.

Do you think the film will be a fair portrayal of Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (6 Votes) No: 93% (83 Votes)

Stan was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu’s miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” according the The Hollywood Reporter, and also featured in this year’s “Dumb Money.” Strong has actually won an Emmy for his role as Kendall Roy in “Succession” on HBO.

“The writer for the Apprentice pic is Gabriel Sherman, whose bestseller ‘The Loudest Voice in the Room’ inspired Showtime’s miniseries ‘The Loudest Voice,’ starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes,” Deadline noted.

Reaction to the news of Stan’s casting in the film was primarily negative on X, with many apparent fans of the actor concerned that playing the controversial former president was not a good career move.

Literally everyone to Sebastian Stan right now: pic.twitter.com/kFLQktAgPe — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) November 30, 2023

Sebastian Stan’s agent informing him of the role to play a young trump…. What have you done 😭🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/AdNt8rmRPO — Noor 🦋 (@NoorAlmuzaffar) November 30, 2023

So Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump wasn’t a nightmare I had last night? pic.twitter.com/bAP6ZWSh9H — Lizzie 🌙 (@Lizzie922) November 30, 2023

Sebastian Stan after spending more than half the year in hiding and then deciding to end it doing the most chaotic thing possible: pic.twitter.com/VdtQ7sfYvq — Rady🎈 (@theradrady) November 30, 2023

“When the most handsome man on the planet constantly tests your loyalty by playing the most unattractive characters possible” … a memoir written by Sebastian Stan’s entire fan base pic.twitter.com/ntNJSFAMd9 — B 🌸 (@wanderingfan10) November 30, 2023

The film was first announced in 2018, while Trump was still in office and long before he was beset with multiple criminal charges. No release date has yet been announced.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.