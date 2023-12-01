Share
Marvel Actor Cast as Young Trump in Biopic Called 'The Apprentice': Report

 By George C. Upper III  December 1, 2023 at 11:38am
Sebastian Stan, the actor probably best known for his work as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been tapped to play a young Donald Trump in a new film.

Stan, 41, will play Trump in the 1970s and 80s, when the then-real estate developer, who was born in 1946 and is now 77, was in his 30s and 40s, according to Deadline.

He will be joined by another MCU veteran, Maria Bakalova, who voiced Cosmo the Spacedog in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and will play Trump’s first wife, Ivana, in the film.

Production on the new film “The Apprentice” started this week, according to Deadline.

Ali Abbasi, an award-winning Iranian filmmaker who directed and co-wrote “Holy Spider,” was said to be heading up the project.

Deadline described the film as covering the period in which Trump was founding a “dynasty” under the tutelage of Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

“Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, ‘The Apprentice’ will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn,” Deadline reported.

Do you think the film will be a fair portrayal of Trump?

Stan was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu’s miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” according the The Hollywood Reporter, and also featured in this year’s “Dumb Money.” Strong has actually won an Emmy for his role as Kendall Roy in “Succession” on HBO.

“The writer for the Apprentice pic is Gabriel Sherman, whose bestseller ‘The Loudest Voice in the Room’ inspired Showtime’s miniseries ‘The Loudest Voice,’ starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes,” Deadline noted.

Reaction to the news of Stan’s casting in the film was primarily negative on X, with many apparent fans of the actor concerned that playing the controversial former president was not a good career move.

The film was first announced in 2018, while Trump was still in office and long before he was beset with multiple criminal charges. No release date has yet been announced.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
