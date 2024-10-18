Marvel Star Called Out as a 'Hypocrite' After He Scolded Company for 'Cultural Appropriation' on Reality TV Show

A Chinese actor who played a Korean guy cried cultural appropriation on a Canadian show that is a rip-off of a Japanese show.

This controversy is the turkducken of woke hypocrisy.

During a recent episode of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Dragons’ Den,” Marvel star Simu Liu excoriated non-Asians who pitched their version of Taiwanese bubble tea for so-called “cultural appropriation,” CNN reported.

The owners of Bobba unveiled their healthier, ready-made version of the sugary drink boba, known for its signature sweet tapioca pearls at the bottom.

Liu was suspicious of the company and its ambition “of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with,” he told Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette, the company’s owners.

Despite assurances that the “best partner” in the business was based in Taiwan and that the tapioca was sourced from the island nation, Liu accused the company of one of the gravest woke transgressions.

“I want to be a part of bringing boba to the masses, but not like this,” he declared.

“I started this venture company for a lot of reasons but really primarily to uplift minority entrepreneurs,” Liu added.

“Not only do I feel like this is not happening here, but that I would be uplifting a business that is profiting off of something that feels so dear to my cultural heritage,” Liu claimed.

Journalist Libby Emmons shared the clip of this exchange with the caption, “A story in 3 acts: Two French Canadians pitched their Bobba bubble tea product on Dragon’s Den. They offered 18% for $1 million, looked to expand distribution into the US, and an alcoholic version of the drink. Simu Liu accused them of cultural appropriation.”

Despite his scruples, the Chinese-Canadian had no problem guest-starring on this show, which was inspired by a Japanese program where entrepreneurs pitch ideas to potential investors (similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank” in the U.S.).

This is after Liu spent years portraying a Korean store owner in the “overtly racist” Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” which only bothered his sensibilities in the fifth season but did not prevent him from hoping to get hired for a sixth, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But rather than point out this hypocrisy and move on, Bobba engaged in the requisite self-flagellation with a statement on TikTok.

“Simu Liu raised very valid points regarding cultural appropriation and we welcome this learning opportunity,” the company’s owner posted Monday.

Thankfully, the internet had no problem making these connections when Liu doubled down on his accusations on X, formerly Twitter.

I’m Taiwanese and I love to see non-Taiwanese take an interest in our culture. I certainly won’t cry about cultural appropriation.

One thing I don’t love: A Canadian-Chinese actor trying to represent Taiwanese people! — Ziyupr (@ziyupr) October 15, 2024

Simu Liu, a Chinese-Canadian, got paid a lot of money for playing a Korean man on TV! He is a woke hypocrite! 🤮 Using his logic, only Italians can sell pizza. Only the Japanese can sell sushi. Only the Chinese can sell noodles. Only the Mexicans can sell tacos. Stupid. https://t.co/v1gu9PPzXy — Ron Michael (@RMCaps) October 14, 2024

I really dislike Simu Liu. He profited from playing a Korean-Canadian in an awful Canadian show. He also has a role as a Japanese-American in a film next year. Yet here he is lecturing people about cultural appropriation. https://t.co/Wpyy7UGcGa — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) October 15, 2024

The charge of cultural appropriation has many dimensions of stupidity, several of which Liu unwittingly revealed.

Claiming that cuisine can only be passed down from one living archetype of the culture to another is absurd and closed-minded.

Humans connect through the breaking of bread or, in this case, the imbibing of boba. Treats with universal appeal further a culture’s reach and influence as people become curious about what other delights might await discovery there.

In a divided world such as ours, adopting appealing flavors from halfway around the world may begin to bridge the gap.

Heaven forbid.

Meanwhile, Liu is guilty of pretending to be a person of a different nationality (otherwise known as acting), arguably the greater sin in this category.

This inane controversy is what leftists use to conjure outrage out of thin air — and it’s all so tiresome that even those who ascribe to it can’t keep it all straight.

