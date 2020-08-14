Hollywood actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has no time for leftist “cowards” and “bullies” on social media.

Carano has been targeted by some on Twitter for not showing enough support for the Black Lives Matter movement, in their view, and for criticizing the recent riots.

The 38-year-old star of “The Mandalorian” and “Deadpool” did tweet in support of black lives soon after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“This article was useful for me to find different places to help. #BlackLivesMatter,” Carano said June 4, linking to a Thrillist article about ways to support the black community.

✨This article was useful for me to find different places to help. 💛 #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/bVuBVMQ5AP https://t.co/7pxj5KAvDU — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 4, 2020

But that wasn’t enough for her critics, who continued to lash out on Twitter.

society has progressed past the need for gaslighting racist blue lives matter supporter gina carano — sam ✿ she/her (@AGENTWHlSKEY) July 31, 2020

The attacks gained momentum Aug. 2 after she tweeted a memorable World War II photo that shows a man in a crowd refusing to join in on a Nazi salute.

“Using a nazi photo is gross even if that message is good,” one person said, while another declared that Carano had “some explainin to do.”

girl u got some explainin to do cos.. — maia God of Morons (@merlinspride) August 3, 2020

In this day and age, there are “literally” so many other better pictures than this. How about someone during the civil rights movement refusing to hose someone down? How about suffragettes?? Using a nazi photo is gross even if that message is good. — Hayley ✨ she/they (@kurapckaseyes) August 2, 2020

Soon, Carano was being called a “racist bootlicker,” a “b—-” and a “clown.”

WARNING: The image in the following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Gina Carano is being bullied & harassed by SJW trolls. They’re calling her a “racist bootlicker” & demanding she “Say ACAB/BLM” to prove she’s not racist. Gina is having none of it, calling them cowards for trying to bully her off social media. pic.twitter.com/QEEEEVzX6y — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 5, 2020

The hashtag #ginacaranoisoverparty trended on Twitter, because typical leftist logic goes as follows: If we can’t control someone, we must “cancel” that person.

One Twitter user explained why the actress was “over,” saying that “at the start of the blm movement she refused to share any links or even a simple retweet to spread awareness or help, instead choosing to spread cop propaganda and calling out riots.”

at the start of the blm movement she refused to share any links or even a simple retweet to spread awareness or help, instead choosing to spread cop propaganda and calling out riots. pic.twitter.com/Fzm3FcWHhC — vivi ✿ she/her (@pixiepascal) August 5, 2020

She posted a response to her critics on Aug. 3.

“Dear trolls.. pssst..” Carano tweeted, with an emoji pointing down to a meme. “(oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts). Cowards.”

The meme read, “I’m glad you stopped following me. It’s like the trash took itself out.”

Dear trolls.. pssst..👇

(oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts). Cowards. pic.twitter.com/dJMRGWW69L — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

One Twitter user tried to convince Carano that those attacking her are not “trolls” and that she’s on the wrong side of history.

She disagreed. “In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not ‘educators’.. they are cowards and bullies,” Carano responded.

In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”.. they are cowards and bullies. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

Fortunately, some people understood the point she was attempting to make with her World War II tweet.

“All these ‘people’ and ‘movements’ failing to see the power behind the picture, are showing their true colors,” one person tweeted. “It honors a man who stands against a tyranny. We should all be like this man. And that’s what makes the trolls afraid. We stand by you, @ginacarano.”

Carano isn’t the only star standing against the mob. Celebrities like Ricky Gervais recognize and point out the faulty pattern in bowing down to a sickening, progressive narrative.

Perhaps the actress can be told what to do on set in order to produce her part in a film.

But away from the lights and cameras, as long as Carano lives in America, she has the right to free speech and should never be bullied into bowing to the mob.

