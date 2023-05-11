Marvel Star's Lawyer Takes Shot at Alvin Bragg After DA Refuses to Look at 'Irrefutable Evidence'

The attorney for Marvel movie star Jonathan Majors is claiming that the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney is ignoring key evidence against the actor.

Majors was arraigned Tuesday on a misdemeanor assault charge related to a March incident involving a 30-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name has not been released, claims Majors pulled one of her fingers; bent her right arm behind her back; cut her right ear after striking it; and caused her to fall backward by shoving her into a vehicle, according to CBS. The charges against him were revised from the initial complaint.

Police said the woman was treated for minor injuries to her head and neck.

After the arraignment, attorney Priya Chaudhry released a blazing statement condemning the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney, headed by Alvin Bragg, according to The Wrap.

The new statement doubled down on claims the charges are bogus and said they were evidence of racism.

“We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying,” the statement said.

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” the statement said, calling the revised allegations against Majors lies.

“Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again,” the statement said.

Should Alvin Bragg be removed as DA in New York? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The statement said that “explicit and implicit bias” is replete in the justice system and claimed to offer proof.

“When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”

“This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs, and his accuser, highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system,” the statement continued.

Writing about the case on Breitbart, John Nolte commented that text messages released earlier, if real, indicated “1) there was a physical altercation, 2) Majors escalated a ‘phone grab’ into an assault, and 3) the woman in question ended up going to the hospital.”

Nolte added a bit of sarcasm about the best way to avoid a conviction in deep blue New York City.

“Crying racism is a good start, but if Majors wants to get out from under this quickly, he has only one choice: put on a skirt, change his name to Eloise, and use the pronouns ‘yummy’ and ‘men,’” he wrote.

“The tragic truth is that the above advice would succeed. It would cost Majors his eternal soul, but at least he could continue making Marvel movies for the groomers who run Disney.”

Majors appeared in the films “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III.” CBS reported that after his March arrest, the U.S. Army pulled ads he narrated due to the allegations against him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.