Has Beth Moore, a well-known Bible teacher with almost a million social media followers, issued an apology to Nicholas Sandmann in the wake of his recent settlement with The Washington Post?

After seeing his photo, Moore’s rush to judgment in her slanderous and verbally abusive tweet was arguably even worse than The Post’s story about the falsely accused 16-year-old.

“To glee in dehumanizing any person is so utterly antichrist it reeks of the vomit of hell,” Moore tweeted, and in her next post she wrote: “… I cannot shake the terror of adolescents already indoctrinated enough in hate and disrespect to smile that chillingly and jeer without shame or fear of God. Uncurbed, this utter glee in dehumanizing is what humanitarian horrors are made of.”

Dehumanizing? Antichrist? What did Nicholas Sandmann do that would cause so much vitriol and hate to spew from Beth Moore?

Had he murdered or committed a heinous or horrific crime? The teenager was simply attending the yearly March for Life, standing with a bunch of other boys from his Christian school, peacefully protesting the tragic loss of millions of innocent babies’ lives when they are aborted.

Moore was triggered when see saw a photo of a man with a radical leftist group, trying to intimidate Sandmann for his pro-life belief, by walking up within inches and banging a drum in his face — and what did the teenager do? He stood still and smiled — the most positive, Christ-like and mature thing anyone could do.

Ironically, while she was all quick to hurl slanderous, malicious and abusive words at an innocent Christian boy wearing a red MAGA hat at an anti-abortion protest in January 2019, later last year she tweeted about slander being a sin and not an act of discernment, referring to some well-respected pastors who were pointing out some areas where she was going astray from Scripture.

Her response to them was:

I don’t care if the person can quote the entire book of Revelation doing a handstand on the pulpit. If there’s 0 fruit of the Holy Spirit, all they’re doing is exploiting the Bible to get their way. SLANDER IS NOT AN ACT OF DISCERNMENT. It’s SIN. Let’s wake up & smell the manure. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) January 28, 2020

And she was actually correct. But … did she forget what she had tweeted about Sandmann?

By reproduce I mean that we will raise up a generation of people taught by example to think this is what appropriate power looks like. This is how we talk to and talk about people. It will be the epitome of 2 Timothy 3. Abusive speech, slanderous, boastful, etc. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) December 16, 2019

“By reproduce,” she said,” I mean that we will raise up a generation of people taught by example to think this is what appropriate power looks like. This is how we talk to and talk about people. It will be the epitome of 2 Timothy 3. Abusive speech, slanderous, boastful, etc.” (emphasis added)

When I heard about the settlement of the $25o million defamation lawsuit between The Post and the Christian pro-life student, I was instantly reminded of how shocked, embarrassed, and saddened I was when I saw what Moore had tweeted about Sandmann. I thought, wow, she sure is not what she pretends to be. But then the words of Christ came to mind, “for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.”

What turned a popular and entertaining women’s Bible study teacher into a person who was triggered by a boy in a red MAGA hat with an uncontrolled response, like Pavlov’s dog, into an angry social justice warrior?

Beth Moore is not the only Christian to buy off onto the social justice beliefs that have infiltrated and permeated many churches and Christian colleges. I first heard about social justice when I talked to a recent graduate of a Christian college in 2008 — she told me that she wanted to be a lawyer and fight for social justice. In the 1970s it was called the social gospel, but it is manipulating many well-meaning people, leading them astray from true justice found in the Bible and into Marxist beliefs.

“Evangelicalism’s newfound obsession with the notion of “social justice” is a significant shift — and I’m convinced it’s a shift that is moving many people (including some key evangelical leaders) off message, and onto a trajectory that many other movements and denominations have taken before, always with spiritually disastrous results,” said Pastor John MacArthur, who has spoken about the dangers of “social justice.”

Social justice divides people and tells them their identity is in different groups, but the Bible tells us that our identity is in Jesus Christ. The message of Christianity is unity, as in the book of Ephesians: “There is one body and one Spirit — just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call.”

In 2018, two years before the current anarchy and destructive riots for social justice, MacArthur warned, “Marxists, socialists, anarchists, and other radicals purposely use arguments to foment resentment, class warfare, ethnic strife, tension between the genders, and other conflicts between various people groups, because in order to restructure society to fit their ideologies, they must first break down existing societal norms.”

Another example of Moore’s dangerous plunge into the world of leftist social justice was in 2018 when she held an event in a small town in northeast AZ.

Moore posted on Twitter:

Humility can usher in tremendous healing. The most powerful moment at our event for Native American women: this is Kevin Jones on his knees, our drummer & as Christlike a man as you’ll meet, asking their forgiveness for all hurts & harms they’ve ever received at the hands of men. pic.twitter.com/4nxkOFCogp — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 8, 2018

“The most powerful moment at our event for native American women: This is Kevin Jones on his knees, our drummer & as Christlike a man as you’ll meet, asking their forgiveness for all the hurts & harms they’ve ever received at the hands of men”

This young man had never met or harmed any of those women. The one who should be asking for forgiveness is the individual who harmed the woman.

MacArthur points out that the rhetoric of the evangelicals promoting social justice demands “repentance and reparations from one ethnic group for the sins of its ancestors against another. It’s the language of law, not gospel — and worse, it mirrors the jargon of worldly politics, not the message of Christ.”

As an influencer with almost 1 million followers, it is important that people understand what Moore is preaching, and that social justice beliefs are not scriptural.

The radical left is all too happy to use Moore, calling her “The Evangelical Superstar taking on Trump” since she is now crusading on the NeverTrump / social justice band wagon. In an Atlantic article in 2018, Moore declared, “The old way is over.”

Her decision to abandon “the old way” came in October 2016 — and change she did.

Last December prior to Trump’s impeachment trial she tweeted:

Faith leaders, let’s do our jobs. Not sell our souls. Let’s repent of our own sins. Sins of nationalism, racism, sexism, hatred, white supremacy, murder, our lying, our cheating, our bribing, our abuse of power, our blood thirst, our greed. Church, if we do not repent, who will? — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) December 19, 2019

“Faith leaders, let’s do our jobs. Not sell our souls. Let’s repent of our own sins. Sins of nationalism, racism, sexism, hatred, white supremacy …”

Later that day she affirmed the now-retired Christianity Today editor’s tweet that said Trump should be removed from office, saying in response, “My hat’s off to you.”

Moore has shared that she was sexually abused in her past. Like many feminists, the anger she feels toward that individual now seems to be directed at all men. From her slanderous vitriol toward a smiling boy wearing a MAGA hat, her anti-Trump and social justice rants using all the vague leftist buzz words, and last month, to proudly showing off on social media her new T-shirt printed in bold block letters proclaiming the pro-abortion Democrat Elizabeth Warren’s saying, “NEVERTHELESS SHE PERSISTED.”

And Moore’s attacks on Trump? Look at Trump’s deeds.

By his actions, Trump has been the most pro-religious freedom, pro-life and champion of people of faith in the White House in recent times. He made good on his campaign promises by signing a pro-religious freedom executive order that frees up pastors so that they can speak about important moral issues, appointing pro-life judges, and calling for a National Day of Prayer for the pandemic. Trump is speaking out about the importance of religious freedom including calling attention to Supreme Court decisions that have either helped or hurt religious freedom. Trump is the only U.S. president to speak at the United Nations for the persecuted Christians around the world and what his administration is doing to help them.

On top of that, Trump has chosen some people of faith in key positions, such as Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVoss and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

As an influencer of thousands of women worldwide as well as those in the Southern Baptist conference, Moore’s lurch to the left and straying from Scripture has the power to influence many Christians negatively.

I’m sure that the radical left is all too happy to consider Moore useful to their cause, but a number of women who have seen Moore’s tweets have been turned off by her change in message and tone, now parroting all of the well-known Marxist, feminist, social justice lingo of victimhood, oppression, sexism, etc.

The author of The Atlantic’s article surmised, “Even those who might disdain Trump see her outspokenness as divisive and inappropriate for a Bible teacher.”

