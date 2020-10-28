Mary Beth Brown: Will Christians Regret Voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is running television and radio ads touting his faith, trying to convince Christian voters of his devout faith to solicit their votes, but the facts tell a different story.

“Joe Biden says his Catholic faith is important to him, and it’s not our place to question that,” Brian Burch of CatholicVote told the Catholic News Agency in August. However, he said, “the question in this election is about what his plans are for this country, and that’s what believers should focus on.”

So as not to have voter’s remorse, Christians need to remember that it’s not a personality contest and then take a closer look at both tickets — Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — along with their political party platforms.

While he claims to be a man of faith, Biden’s desire and ambition for power and prestige have driven him to wrap himself around a radical leftist platform that’s never been more anti-religious freedom, pro-abortion and anti-traditional American values and beliefs.

In sharp contrast, the record shows that Trump has proven to be a champion of religious freedom, the sanctity of life and Judeo-Christian American values.

“We judge people based on objective facts. On their actions, their public record, their public statements, and certainly, Vice President Biden hasn’t left any doubt in anyone’s mind what his position is,” Cardinal Raymond Burke, a canon lawyer with the Catholic Church, said in August.

“He clearly knows what the church’s teaching is,” Burke said when explaining why Biden should be denied Holy Communion, as he was in South Carolina in 2019, because of his strong pro-abortion stance.

When Barack Obama finally endorsed his former vice president in April, he sounded envious that in 2008 he couldn’t have the same platform that Biden now has, shaped by a “unity task force” with democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major-party nominee in history,” Obama said.

Religious freedom was constantly under assault during the eight Obama/Biden years, and Biden vows to restore Obama-era policies.

Trump has worked to restore the foundational link between freedom and faith in the United States, saying in 2018, “Faith breathes life and hope into our world. We must diligently guard, preserve, and cherish this unalienable right.”

One of his first actions as president was to make good on a campaign promise to religious leaders by signing an executive order to ensure that religious institutions may freely exercise their First Amendment right to support and advocate for candidates and causes in line with their values.

Trump’s order also ensured that Americans and organizations, such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, would not be forced to choose between violating their religious beliefs by complying with Obamacare’s mandates or shut their doors.

Harris has a long history of hostility toward Christians. When she was attorney general of California, she wrote an amicus brief for the Obama administration when it went after Hobby Lobby’s right to conscience objections to Obamacare. Harris asked the Supreme Court to not give Hobby Lobby an exemption because of its religious beliefs.

The Trump administration has supported religious schools and Christian business owners, including baker Jack Phillip’s right to operate his bakery in accordance with his beliefs. Currently, Harris and Biden are strong supporters of the so-called Equality Act, which would broadly remove people of faith’s freedom of religion and force them to go against their conscience and comply with government-mandated LGBT special rights.

You may remember watching Kamala Harris taking the lead and viciously attacking Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with the bogus claims raised at his Senate confirmation hearings.

Republicans stand for rule of law. The president’s nomination of outstanding constitutional judges, such as Amy Coney Barrett, stands in stark difference to the Obama/Biden administration’s choice of activist judges who legislate from the bench. Trump released his list of potential Supreme Court judges in both 2016 and 2020, while Biden and Harris refuse to let Americans know who they would choose — because they know most would disapprove of their progressive candidates. They are also disingenuous when the subject of court-packing arises.

Another anti-religion Obama/Biden administration policy that Trump reversed denied disaster aid to houses of worship, such as churches. Trump’s reversal allows them to receive crucial aid in times of crisis — places of refuge, food and spiritual support that many people flock to when disaster strikes their community.

When discussing Biden and his strong pro-abortion stance, Burke said, “God put an order in the world, killing, directly killing an unborn human life is evil no matter how you look at it … and of course the conscience can’t justify it in any way.”

Trump is now the most pro-life president in recent history, having strongly supported two anti-abortion bills: the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (which would have stopped abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy — the point at which science tells us that an unborn child can experience pain) and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (which would protect babies who survive an abortion). Harris, along with most Democrats, voted against both bills.

In response, the president announced in September he was signing an executive order “to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve,” adding, “This is our sacrosanct moral duty.”

In 2019, Trump was also the first American president to address the United Nations to promote international religious freedom and address the problem of people persecuted for their faith, including martyred Christians.

When voting for a president, it is like buying a package deal — you are also getting all the people they chose to enact their policies.

In a bid to restrict Second Amendment rights, Biden named former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rouke to be his gun control gun czar. There’s also talk about his filling Cabinet positions with other left-wing Democrats, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the nation’s most permissive abortion law, allowing babies to be killed up to nine months in the womb, and even after birth — and the man responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly residents because he forced assisted living facilities to take in sick COVID-19 patients.

The most tyrannical and worst states in terms of closures and restrictions to churches and American’s right to worship and assemble are run by Democrats, and their governors — people like California’s Gavin Newsom, Washington’s Jay Inslee and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer — are also vying for positions in a Biden administration.

In contrast, Trump has filled his Cabinet and key positions with a number of people of faith with outstanding character, including Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General William Barr, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, to name a few.

Actions speak louder than words.

“Our heart isn’t something that’s hidden, our heart manifests itself in actions,” Burke said. “As our Lord said, we know the tree by its fruit.”

After looking at objective facts, it’s clear that President Trump is the candidate who will stand for religious liberty and is most in line with biblical principles and American Judeo-Christian beliefs.

