Congressman Jamie Raskin revealed Thursday that his 25-year-old son, Thomas (Tommy) Raskin, had died.

The Maryland Democrat made the tragic announcement in a news release posted on his website.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds,” Raskin said.

“He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

With profound sorrow, Congressman Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin today announced the loss of their son Tommy: https://t.co/rvpgqv36L9 pic.twitter.com/nSo55xBUPx — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 31, 2020

Tommy Raskin had been in his second year at Harvard Law School after graduating from Amherst College.

Raskin’s family has not given the cause of death.

“The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asks everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief,” the news release read.

Politicians and constituents poured out their condolences for the Raskin family on Twitter.

“The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted.

“I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers.”

The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers. https://t.co/d5asbOartf — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 1, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added that her “heart completely shatters” for Raskin and his family.

“Tommy was an incredible and brilliant beam of light,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

“All our thoughts are with the Raskin family, and we pray for support to envelop them in this unimaginable time.”

My heart completely shatters for my dear friend @RepRaskin, Sarah, and their family in this devastating loss. Tommy was an incredible and brilliant beam of light. All our thoughts are with the Raskin family, and we pray for support to envelop them in this unimaginable time. https://t.co/X0e8HQrdGg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 1, 2021

Tommy Raskin is survived by his father, mother, Sarah Bloom Raskin, sisters Hannah and Tabitha, grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin and many other family members.

