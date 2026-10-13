'Maryland Dad' All Over Again: TX Illegal ICE Shot and Libs Love Was Machete-Wielding Menace, Says Ex-Neighbor

Last last week, New York Democrats began throwing temper tantrums after a Dominican illegal alien whom they dubbed a fellow “New Yorker” was shot and wounded by authorities during an immigration operation.

In what should come as no shocker to anybody aware of how utterly inane and stupid the Democrats can be, it’s since been revealed that the illegal alien is reportedly a hard-core gang banger” and all-around bad guy.

“He’s a menace to society,” an individual who lived in the same Washington Heights apartment building as illegal alien Oscar Belgal, 28, told the New York Post, describing how Belgal used to terrorize others in the building.

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