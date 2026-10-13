Share
Premium
Opinion

'Maryland Dad' All Over Again: TX Illegal ICE Shot and Libs Love Was Machete-Wielding Menace, Says Ex-Neighbor

 By V. Saxena  October 12, 2026 at 5:03pm
Share

Last last week, New York Democrats began throwing temper tantrums after a Dominican illegal alien whom they dubbed a fellow “New Yorker” was shot and wounded by authorities during an immigration operation.

In what should come as no shocker to anybody aware of how utterly inane and stupid the Democrats can be, it’s since been revealed that the illegal alien is reportedly a hard-core gang banger” and all-around bad guy.

“He’s a menace to society,” an individual who lived in the same Washington Heights apartment building as illegal alien Oscar Belgal, 28, told the New York Post, describing how Belgal used to terrorize others in the building.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Watch: Kathy Hochul Stumbles in Debate Opening Statement and Republican Opponent Bruce Blakeman Pounces
Pope Leo, 71, Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer
Think the Ilhan Omar Raid Was a MAGA Setup? Think Again - Look What Judge Was on Duty
BoA Hit With Record Breaking Fine, Confesses to Wild Violations Involving Narcos, Terrorism, Money Laundering, Russian, Iran, and Others
Ilhan Omar Tries to Cash in After Federal Raid, Begs Supporters to 'Chip In'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation