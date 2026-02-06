Maryland Man Charged with Attempting to Murder Trump Administration Official

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with what police said was the attempted murder of Russell Vought, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget.

Colin Demarco, 26, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder and carrying a concealed weapon, the Arlington County Police Department in Virginia said, according to NewsNation.

Vought is “grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe,” a representative of the Office of Management and Budget said, NewsNation reported.

The case dates back to Aug. 10, when police were sent to investigate a report of a suspicious person at Vought’s home, according to an Arlington Police news release.

Police were told that a man in a surgical mask and wearing rubber gloves who appeared to have a gun under his shirt was seen on the porch of the house.

The man asked a witness about the alleged intended victim before leaving the scene, according to the news release.

Police responded but the man had left the area. He was identified through surveillance video.

According to the news release, “the suspect had obtained directions to the victim’s residence, had information detailing locations of firearms possessed by a relative and had a guide detailing tips to prevent criminal detection.”

“Additionally, the suspect had posted online about the victim and had online discussions appearing to solicit others to murder the victim,” the release stated.

“Within days of these online solicitations, the August 10 incident occurred.”

According to the release, Demarco was extradited to Virginia after his Jan. 16 arrest. He is being held at the the Arlington County Detention Facility.

NBC said that according to a source, deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service said the suspect claimed to be writing a manifesto.

Notes about weapons and a “body disposal guide,” were also found, NBC reported.

According to WTOP-TV in Washington, the complaint against Demarco stated that he told police he went to Vought’s home to confront him about Project 2025, a conservative proposal that would restructure the federal government, of which Vought was an architect.

He denied having a gun or any intent to harm anyone.

Decarmo told police the November 2024 election was “the lowest point in his life” and that he feared “impending war and a fascist takeover,” the complaint against him said, WTOP reported.

