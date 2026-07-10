Maryland Man Sentenced to Prison for Scheming to Join ISIS, Sought to Kill 'Jews and People Who Support Israel'

A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday for planning to join the Islamic State and kill supporters of Israel.

Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., 22, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Teekaye was convicted of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

“Mr. Teekaye sought to support a foreign terrorist organization that has committed unspeakable acts of violence and took real-world steps to carry out a terrorist attack in Maryland,” U.S. Attorney Kelly O’Hayes for the District of Maryland said.

“Today’s sentence underscores that those who seek to aid terrorist organizations will be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable. I commend the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and our law-enforcement partners for their exceptional work in disrupting this threat and protecting our communities before any harm could occur. There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism,” she added.

During March and April 2023, Teekaye told an undercover officer he wanted to go to Africa to join the Islamic State as a fighter.

He said his “plan B” was to attack “Jews and people who support Israel” in the United States, the release said. He said that he researched places near him and determined how he could “gun down key members or anyone involved.”

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In July 2024, Teekaye tried to buy a Kalashnikov K-9 9mm rifle, but the purchase was rejected because Teekaye was on probation in a state criminal case.

In October 2024, he was arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, from which he had been planning to fly to Africa so he could join the Islamic State.

At that time, he told arresting agents, “I’m just gonna get out in 20 years and I’m just gonna do it here. Okay? Okay? It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll just do it here then, when I get out.”

Teekaye threatened to kill a guard while in prison and said he would not stop his support for the Islamic State even after a prison term.

“You think 20 years is something? I’ll be like 40 when I get out, then I’ll just do it. I don’t care. It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll come and I’ll kill your soldiers. I’ll kill you,” he said before kicking and spitting on an agent.

🚨 SENTENCED 🚨

Michael Teekaye.

22.

Maryland. He wanted to leave his country and join ISIS because “they are the only group that has the most true and sincere intentions.” His “Plan B” was to gun down Jews here in America. He bought ammo. He trained at a shooting range. He… pic.twitter.com/LieVupSRJ9 — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) July 9, 2026

In an April 12, 2023 conversation on WhatsApp, Teekaye said, “If I don’t become a mujahid there I will become a mujahid here lol,” an affidavit said, according to Herald-Mail Media.

When asked by an undercover officer where in the U.S. he might conduct an attack, Teekaye replied, “Lol any place or higher up person that supports Israel as a country that’s near me,” according to the affidavit.

Shortly before his arrest, Teekaye sent the undercover officer a photo of himself wearing a mask and holding a machete, declaring “victory or martyrdom,” according to WTTG-TV.

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