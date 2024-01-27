Maryland vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Game Turns Violent as Punches Lead to Ejections

First came a tangle and then came the tempers before two players were ejected Wednesday night in an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland, which held a 15-point halftime lead, ended up on the short end of a 79-77 score in a game that went into overtime, according to The Washington Post.

Maryland’s lead was in the process of unraveling with about three minutes left in the third quarter, when the incident took place, as noted by the New York Post.

Video of the incident shows Michigan’s Lauren Hansen and Maryland’s Bri McDaniel getting intense in a struggle for a loose ball.

Hansen, in yellow, appeared to come away with the ball, but McDaniel, in blue, was not about to let up trying to slap and pry the ball loose.







Flailing and flying arms continued after the referee whistled the play down.

Players from the two teams separated Hansen and McDaniel. Referees gave each player a technical foul and ejected them.

“Some hands were kind of thrown,” one broadcaster said in the video.

Do you watch college basketball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 23% (157 Votes) No: 77% (520 Votes)

“It’s disappointing. I thought it was going to motivate us,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said, according to The Washington Post.

“I thought it was going to turn when we had a sluggish start to the third quarter, but it didn’t really rally us in any way. Michigan was just a lot more inspired.”

Maryland ended regular time down two starters after Brinae Alexander fouled out in the fourth quarter. The team lost Shyanne Sellers in overtime when she fouled out.

“We punched first,” Frese said. “We were the more aggressive team on the glass. … Michigan was the more aggressive team in the second half. This one really hurts with a lot of adversity on the road.

“The foul trouble, the ejection by both players definitely changed the game. Michigan just played much more poised and [with] a lot more composure throughout the second half and into overtime. It’s disappointing to give up a 15-point lead when you’re on the road,” she said.

Maryland forward Lavender Briggs said the loss that put Maryland in a three-way tie for seventh in the Big Ten was “definitely frustrating.”

“Honestly, just looking forward to next game. We just let this slip through our fingers. Right now, it’s kind of make it or break it, and we’re right on the breaking point. We’re just trying to stay together as a team so we can get over that hump,” she said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.