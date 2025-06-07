'The Mask Came Off': Scott Jennings Lures CNN Panel Into Admitting They Want Americans to Fund Illegal Aliens' Health Care

CNN pundit Scott Jennings got a panel full of progressives to admit that they want free healthcare for illegal aliens, and it wasn’t particularly hard to do.

Jennings shared the clip of the exchange Friday on X, noting to his followers that “the mask came off live on the air last night” with respect to Democrats and their priorities.

In the clip, Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh and former Democratic state lawmaker Bakari Sellers made frantic and emotional arguments for their bizarre stance, and if anything, Jennings seemed to enjoy watching their arguments crumble in real time.

“Everyone deserves healthcare,” Abughazaleh insisted.

“Even illegals?” Jennings asked.

“Every single person in the world deserves healthcare,” Abughazaleh repeated.

“Just for the record, as a candidate, you’re for illegal aliens getting Medicaid?” Jennings asked one more time.

“I think everyone in the world deserves healthcare,” she reiterated.

While everyone can agree that all people on the planet should receive healthcare, that is a very different question from whether their governments, and particularly the American government, should pay for all people on the planet to receive healthcare.

Abughazaleh seems to have no issue with tens of millions of illegal aliens having their healthcare funded by everyday American taxpayers.

Seeing as her standard is “every single person in the world,” one must wonder if there is any ceiling to the number of foreigners she is willing to pack into the United States and keep alive with free taxpayer dollars.

In any case, the panel was baffled that anyone would consider such a position controversial.

Sellers was next at bat, insisting that he does not want to “kick 11 million people off of Medicaid.”

Jennings therefore asked, “Do you want illegal aliens on or not?”

After correcting Jennings with the phrase “undocumented citizens,” Sellers said that “the answer is yes.”

The mask came off live on the air last night. The official position of Democrats is free health care for ILLEGAL immigrants, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer. Tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/y1ycLINjwR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 6, 2025

“Okay, we’re Democrats,” Jennings quipped, smiling knowingly into the camera.

Jennings then pressed Sellers on “what kind” of immigration the nation was built on.

As with many other flailing leftist arguments, Sellers rushed toward race, slavery, and the emotional cudgel those topics tend to contain.

“What kind? What kind of immigration was I brought here with? Because it was slavery. That’s not immigration?”

When Sellers failed simply to acknowledge that America was not built on illegal immigration, Jennings asked him, “You’re already in a hole, are you sure you don’t want to stop digging?”

The whole time, as Sellers devolved into emotion, Jennings did not take the bait and kept his cool.

In the process, the whole exchanged showed clearly the essence of leftist argumentation.

Their positions are not defensible with facts and common sense. That is why they must lean on emotional manipulation and contrived slogans.

The simple truth is that unfettered illegal immigration is bad for the country and her people.

From high taxes to rising housing costs, to traffic accidents and drug trafficking, much of the country, and the maybe three or four non-indoctrinated CNN viewers who saw that exchange on the air, know that from experience.

