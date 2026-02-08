Masked Anti-ICE Thugs Assault Reporter at Illegal Minneapolis Roadblock

Anti-deportation activists assaulted Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jorge Ventura and appeared to try stealing from him Monday while forming a road blockade to keep federal agents out of a Minneapolis neighborhood.

A band of masked individuals used traffic cones, wooden materials, furniture, and other objects to regulate traffic on 32nd and Cedar Avenue, checking vehicles’ license plates with a database to see whether they belonged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ventura’s footage showed.

Two demonstrators demanded Ventura leave, swiped at his phone, and pushed him into a vehicle for recording and asking questions.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

One person in green headwear tried to take Ventura’s phone while he filmed on a sidewalk, then walked back toward him as another activist told him to leave the area.

The one in green was later seen repeatedly shoving Ventura into a car.

“Get in the f***ing car,” the person said while pushing Ventura. Another masked person swatted Ventura’s phone out of his hand while Ventura filmed through a car window.

Throughout Ventura’s time recording, the activists were seen questioning or following suspected ICE drivers on foot near the blockade.

“It looks like in our system, your plates came up as an ICE plate,” one masked man said to a parked driver. “That doesn’t seem like it’s the case, but I just wanted to come through and see what was up and talk to you, see how you were doing.”

The vigilante eventually retreated after Ventura informed him that the person in the car was Ventura’s Uber driver.

“So, not-confirmed ICE plate,” a person’s voice was heard at one point from a walkie-talkie device.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment about the legality of the road blockade.

