Masked Men Kidnap Pastor’s Wife Then Do the Unthinkable to Her and Her Husband

By Rebekah Baker
March 13, 2018 at 3:09pm

A small town in North Carolina is reeling after a horrific attack on a minister and his wife last week.

The minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, John Alford, and his wife Nancy, 76, returned to their home in Littleton on Friday to find two buglers inside, WRAL reported.

One intruder kidnapped Nancy and forced her to withdraw 1,000 from an ATM. Alford was kept at the house by the second intruder and beaten.

After Nancy and the attacker returned, the two victims were tied up and the house was set on fire.

Despite being badly beaten, Alford managed to escape.

Tragically, he was unable to save his wife and she died in the flames.

On Sunday, the church where Alford has been a pastor for over a decade held a song and prayer service in his honor.

“We’re a small community, and for this to happen in this kind of town is unheard of,” business owner Pete Richardson said, according to WRAL.

“They were always willing to help somebody else out versus trying to take care of themselves. So, it’s a very, very deep loss for this community and somebody that we will so miss.”

On Saturday, the Concord Baptist Association released an update on Alford’s condition on Facebook.

According to authorities, the perpetrators also stole the couple’s car — a gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz. As of this writing, the suspects have not been found.

Local authorities along with the the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Highway Patrol are involved in the investigation.

Watch the video below to see the local news report:

Tags: crime

By: Rebekah Baker on March 13, 2018 at 3:09pm

