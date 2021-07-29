South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted a fiery video to Twitter on Thursday in which she walked without a mask in the Capitol building and challenged Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with four words: “Come and get me.”

“Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me,” Mace tweeted alongside her video.

Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7vDNn4Tzke — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

“In the tunnels this morning, socially distant from anybody else. I had COVID. I’ve had two vaccinations,” Mace said in the video.

She added, “I’m washing my hands. I’m even wearing my mask inside the Chamber, but I’m not gonna wear it anywhere else. So Madam Speaker, come and get me.”

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack also posted to Twitter on Thursday to share a copy of the new rules regarding the wearing of masks in the Capitol building.

Cammack wrote, “In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.”

“For Members, they advise not arresting but ‘reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.'”

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

The document, entitled “Wearing of Masks Mandatory at All Times for USCP Personnel in Interior Spaces on Capitol Grounds,” was dated July 28 with an expiration date of Dec. 31.

It noted, “Therefore, effective immediately, to promote the good health and well-being of our employees, all USCP personnel must wear a mask at all times when in interior spaces throughout the Capitol Grounds.”

The document added those who fail to do so “shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol.”

“Any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry,” it added.

The document concluded, “If a staffer, who is accompanying a Member, refuses to wear a mask, that refusal should be noted and reported to a supervisor who will, in turn, refer the matter to the House Sergeant at Arms.”

The latest controversy comes as Pelosi reinstated the House mask mandate following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The change also follows the recent spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

At least six of the many Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., to avoid a vote on a Texas election reform bill tested positive for the virus despite reportedly being vaccinated.

