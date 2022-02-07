Maskless Obama Inspects His Multimillion-Dollar Oceanfront Property as Blue-Collar Workers Have to Mask

Former President Barack Obama joins the growing legion of sanctimonious Democrats who apparently think they’re above the rules that they lecture everyone else to obey.

A photo of a “scowling” Obama talking to contractors in front of his multimillion-dollar beachfront property in Hawaii was published by the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Scowling Barack Obama inspects the construction of his new multimillion-dollar Hawaii mansion https://t.co/c5QcPO3aWL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 7, 2022

Notably, the proponent of mask-wearing did not wear a mask while those surrounding him did so.

As a reminder, Obama has nagged Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing, claiming these actions would “save lives.”

It might be Labor Day weekend, but let’s all remember that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow the experts. It’ll save lives. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2020

This shameless hypocrisy occurred the same weekend that failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was called out for being maskless while posing for a group photo surrounded by small children who were dutifully masked.

@staceyabrams You have no idea how much fury this makes parents feel. THIS is why I will be voting republican (for the first time in my life) come November. Every day longer kids have to mask increases the likelihood that I’m done with @TheDemocrats for good. Unmask our kids NOW. pic.twitter.com/wNYRvFdQ1G — Libby (@covidfatigued) February 5, 2022

These are classic examples of Democrats’ elitism and farcical double-speak.

Obama and others on the left have preached that everyone should wear a mask, and those who don’t have been labeled “selfish killers.” But many of those Democrats have been caught not following their own rules.

Obama’s birthday party

vs. your kid’s classroom pic.twitter.com/6kJv5olRAL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 11, 2021

AOC pictured dining maskless in Miami Beach as Omicron cases soar https://t.co/RkpvRzFCJF pic.twitter.com/vCgFWX4RsT — New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2021

While liberals flout their own rules, children and middle-class folks must do what they’re told.

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

The other glaring hypocrisy is that many on the left claim to be gravely concerned about “climate change” and the threat to our environment — while flying around the world in gas-guzzling private jets and living in lavish mansions that are not eco-friendly.

According to the Daily Mail, construction of Obama’s sprawling beachfront property “has been mired in controversy because the project used a planning loophole to retain a sea wall that is almost certainly causing beach erosion.”

Democrats also shriek that “walls are racist” when it comes to securing our southern border while living in posh manors sheltered behind massive walls.

On Obama’s estate, “developers are currently building three homes on the site, including two swimming pools and a security fence on the three-acre parcel of beachfront land,” the report said.

Numerous conservative Twitter users slammed the 44th president for his hypocrisy.

Wear your mask peasant! Do as I say! Scowling Obama inspects his new multi-million dollar Hawaii mansion and controversial sea wall | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/BsKCrvxoCG — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) February 6, 2022

Does anyone else see the irony of Leftists that preach the world has little time left are all building $$multi-million compounds on beachfront properties?

Is #ClimateChange a hoax? Perhaps only little people have a carbon footprint. https://t.co/INOpnkugRL — Curtis Hebert (@CurtisHebert) February 6, 2022

So, global warming is going to make sea levels rise But Obama’s building another oceanfront home?????https://t.co/tmgWR2j4EC via @MailOnline — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 6, 2022

He’s concerned about rising sea levels and global warming which is why he bought beachfront. Also, he doesn’t wear a mask while his construction workers do. Got to love it! https://t.co/BFYVwMcXeW — Christopher Greene 😎🏝🌊🛩🚤🏄‍♂️🚀 (@amtvmedia) February 6, 2022

Obama doesn’t care about coastal erosion, everyone. He prefers building walls. Take note of his highness without a mask while the workers around him mask up. Elitists gotta elite! https://t.co/q4g2RgIMJT — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 6, 2022

The pandemic has been an unending nightmare that has decimated small businesses, destroyed a once-sizzling economy and shattered societal norms on almost every level.

Above all, it has shone a brutal spotlight on the sinister power grab of the ruling class, which includes politicians, the establishment media, academia and Big Tech.

The tyrannical mandates, the shutdowns and the demonization of anyone who questions the prevailing narrative being pushed by Democrats and their corporate media allies should serve as a wake-up call that if you don’t fight for your rights, they can all be taken away.

