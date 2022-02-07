Share
Commentary

Maskless Obama Inspects His Multimillion-Dollar Oceanfront Property as Blue-Collar Workers Have to Mask

 By Samantha Chang  February 7, 2022 at 8:38am
Former President Barack Obama joins the growing legion of sanctimonious Democrats who apparently think they’re above the rules that they lecture everyone else to obey.

A photo of a “scowling” Obama talking to contractors in front of his multimillion-dollar beachfront property in Hawaii was published by the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Notably, the proponent of mask-wearing did not wear a mask while those surrounding him did so.

As a reminder, Obama has nagged Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing, claiming these actions would “save lives.”

This shameless hypocrisy occurred the same weekend that failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was called out for being maskless while posing for a group photo surrounded by small children who were dutifully masked.

These are classic examples of Democrats’ elitism and farcical double-speak.

Obama and others on the left have preached that everyone should wear a mask, and those who don’t have been labeled “selfish killers.” But many of those Democrats have been caught not following their own rules.

While liberals flout their own rules, children and middle-class folks must do what they’re told.

The other glaring hypocrisy is that many on the left claim to be gravely concerned about “climate change” and the threat to our environment — while flying around the world in gas-guzzling private jets and living in lavish mansions that are not eco-friendly.

According to the Daily Mail, construction of Obama’s sprawling beachfront property “has been mired in controversy because the project used a planning loophole to retain a sea wall that is almost certainly causing beach erosion.”

Democrats also shriek that “walls are racist” when it comes to securing our southern border while living in posh manors sheltered behind massive walls.

On Obama’s estate, “developers are currently building three homes on the site, including two swimming pools and a security fence on the three-acre parcel of beachfront land,” the report said.

Numerous conservative Twitter users slammed the 44th president for his hypocrisy.

The pandemic has been an unending nightmare that has decimated small businesses, destroyed a once-sizzling economy and shattered societal norms on almost every level.

Above all, it has shone a brutal spotlight on the sinister power grab of the ruling class, which includes politicians, the establishment media, academia and Big Tech.

The tyrannical mandates, the shutdowns and the demonization of anyone who questions the prevailing narrative being pushed by Democrats and their corporate media allies should serve as a wake-up call that if you don’t fight for your rights, they can all be taken away.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




