News

Mass Casualty Event at Fundraiser for House Fire Victims, Suspect in Custody After Second Attack

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2022 at 5:36am
Two victims are dead and at least 17 injured after a pair of Saturday night incidents in two neighboring Pennsylvania towns.

At about 6:15 p.m., a vehicle plowed through a crowd gathered at a bar in Berwick where a fundraiser was taking place for the victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

The first fire victims were buried Friday, with more funerals scheduled for this week.

The fundraiser was taking place at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, the AP reported. Berwick is in Columbia County, in the rural east-central part of the Keystone State.

Shortly after the crash, a man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and killing a female in neighboring Luzerne County, the AP reported.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck was arrested in connection with the incidents, according to the Times Leader of Wilkes-Barre.

When arraigned, Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and sent to the Columbia County Correctional Facility without bail.

“The person who did these heinous crimes tonight is in custody right now,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Public Information Officer Anthony Petroski said.

Asked if the man arrested is a suspect in the house fire, Petroski said “not at this time.”

Shortly after the mass casualty event in Berwick, a crash was reported in Nescopeck, according to WNEP-TV.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a statement about the second incident, according to the Standard-Journal.

“Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinney received a call that in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, a male was physically assaulting a female,” the release said.

“Upon troopers’ arrival, they discovered a female deceased,” the release said. “The male, who is the suspect in both incidents, is in custody at PSP Shicksinny, awaiting criminal charges.”


Victims from the first incident were taken to four separate hospitals, troopers said.

“These investigations are very active,” the release said. “The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the homicide incident in Berwick. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Troop P Major Case Team, are investigating the homicide that occurred in Nescopeck.”

The bar issued a statement about the incident, according to the Times Leader.

“Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
