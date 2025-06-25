'Mass Casualty Incident': Over 150 People Leveled by Extreme Heat Wave at School Event

More than 150 people were stricken by the heat Monday in Paterson, New Jersey, where hundreds gathered at a local stadium for high school graduation ceremonies.

The fire chief declared “a mass casualty incident,” according to the Guardian.

During one graduation ceremony at Hinchliffe Stadium, around 50 people were evaluated for the effects of the heat, and nine were hospitalized.

During the next school’s ceremony, about 100 people needed help from the effects of the heat, and seven went to hospitals.

After that, the rest of the day’s ceremonies were canceled or cut short, according to NBC.

Paterson Public Schools was ready with on-site EMTs, cooling stations, water, ice, and wet paper towels.

“Despite these efforts, the high temperatures led to discomfort, and some attendees required medical attention. Emergency responders were immediately available and provided care,” the school district said.

PATERSON STATE OF EMERGENCY: Mayor Andre Sayegh declared the state of emergency after multiple people passed out because of the heat or had to be treated for heat-related injuries at a high school graduation. – https://t.co/BeRQqDq3vE pic.twitter.com/S6wH9fgDVs — News12NJ (@News12NJ) June 24, 2025

“It was exhausting. I couldn’t breathe, like, my chest hurts,” Ciarra Bailey of Rosa Parks High school said, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Not everyone lauded the schools after ceremonies were cut short, according to CBS.

“They didn’t call nobody else’s name. They canceled it. All they did was say congratulations to everybody,” a woman said.

“Everybody should’ve graduated last week when it was cool, because y’all knew this heat wave was coming,” she continued.

The city’s mayor later canceled outdoor events.

“Due to the extreme heat, I am declaring a state of emergency in our city,” Paterson Mayor André Sayegh posted on Instagram.

“All recreational activities are canceled until further notice. Our libraries will serve as cooling centers, and water will also be available,” he wrote.

The Weather Channel said, during the ceremonies, the temperature neared 100 while the heat index hit 107 degrees.

Local forecasts said the heat would not fade away, according to the Guardian

“Significant and dangerous heat continues today, with potentially some of the hottest temperatures in over a decade in some locations,”Accuweather said on Tuesday.

