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Packages of Earthbound Farm organic baby spinach are displayed for sale in the refrigerated produce department at a Costco Wholesale warehouse on July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia.
Packages of Earthbound Farm organic baby spinach are displayed for sale in the refrigerated produce department at a Costco Wholesale warehouse on July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Mass Cyclospora Outbreak Officially Turns Deadly

 By Randy DeSoto  August 3, 2026 at 4:41pm
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The cyclosporiasis outbreak that has infected thousands of people, particularly in the Midwest, claimed the lives of two people, according to Michigan health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported in a news release that as of July 30, there have been over 11,000 known cases of the sickness, resulting in 193 hospitalizations and two deaths.

“According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. The two Michigan cases became ill prior to the voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce announced by U.S Food and Drug Administration on July 17,” the agency said.

Cyclospora is a parasite that infects the small intestine, causing cyclosporiasis. It is spread through food and water contaminated with microscopic traces of human feces.

The FDA reported, “On July 17, 2026, Taylor Farms de Mexico, announced that they are voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. On July 17, Taylor Farms initiated a recall, which includes Marketside-brand product available at Walmart described as ‘Iceberg Salad 12-oz or 24-oz’ and ‘Shredded Lettuce 8-oz or 16-oz’ with Best if Used By dates of 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026 and July 18 to Aug 3, 2026, respectively.”

Do you know anyone who has been infected with cyclosporiasis?

Additionally, exposure resulting from Taco Bell restaurants has been reported from 9 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The recalled lettuce was distributed in at least 27 states through retailers and restaurants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak has been linked to the recalled Mexican-grown iceberg lettuce, according to USA Today.

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The news outlet added, “The source of a cyclosporiasis outbreak is more difficult to track than other foodborne illnesses because of a long incubation period, difficulty obtaining samples and the inability to use the same genetic tracking tools available for pathogens like E. coli and listeria.”

NBC affiliate WLWT-TV reported Friday that Ohio has the second-highest number of cases in the country, with over 4,000, up from 2,650 the previous week.

“Unfortunately, the more cases that occur, you know, sort of the better our ability to work through those systems and find some of those common threads,” Dr. Craig Hedberg, a professor at the University of Minnesota, told WLWT.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

“The illness is often treated with Bactrim, an antibiotic, although many people with healthy immune systems often recover on their own,” NBC News reported.

The CDC noted, “Cooking can kill the parasite. Since washing alone cannot guarantee Cyclospora removal, you can cook produce to a temperature of at least 158 °F (70°C).”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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