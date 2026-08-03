Mass Cyclospora Outbreak Officially Turns Deadly

The cyclosporiasis outbreak that has infected thousands of people, particularly in the Midwest, claimed the lives of two people, according to Michigan health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported in a news release that as of July 30, there have been over 11,000 known cases of the sickness, resulting in 193 hospitalizations and two deaths.

“According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. The two Michigan cases became ill prior to the voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce announced by U.S Food and Drug Administration on July 17,” the agency said.

Two people have died in Michigan in connection with the cyclosporiasis outbreak, the first known US deaths tied to the diarrhea-causing parasite.https://t.co/JDUWOXilFI pic.twitter.com/6CM7hIyXME — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2026

Cyclospora is a parasite that infects the small intestine, causing cyclosporiasis. It is spread through food and water contaminated with microscopic traces of human feces.

The FDA reported, “On July 17, 2026, Taylor Farms de Mexico, announced that they are voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. On July 17, Taylor Farms initiated a recall, which includes Marketside-brand product available at Walmart described as ‘Iceberg Salad 12-oz or 24-oz’ and ‘Shredded Lettuce 8-oz or 16-oz’ with Best if Used By dates of 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026 and July 18 to Aug 3, 2026, respectively.”

Do you know anyone who has been infected with cyclosporiasis? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Additionally, exposure resulting from Taco Bell restaurants has been reported from 9 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The recalled lettuce was distributed in at least 27 states through retailers and restaurants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak has been linked to the recalled Mexican-grown iceberg lettuce, according to USA Today.

JUST IN: Michigan has reported the first deaths linked to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak. The two people who died had “significant underlying health conditions,” according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. pic.twitter.com/dCWm5LmrnG — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 3, 2026

The news outlet added, “The source of a cyclosporiasis outbreak is more difficult to track than other foodborne illnesses because of a long incubation period, difficulty obtaining samples and the inability to use the same genetic tracking tools available for pathogens like E. coli and listeria.”

NBC affiliate WLWT-TV reported Friday that Ohio has the second-highest number of cases in the country, with over 4,000, up from 2,650 the previous week.

“Unfortunately, the more cases that occur, you know, sort of the better our ability to work through those systems and find some of those common threads,” Dr. Craig Hedberg, a professor at the University of Minnesota, told WLWT.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

“The illness is often treated with Bactrim, an antibiotic, although many people with healthy immune systems often recover on their own,” NBC News reported.

The CDC noted, “Cooking can kill the parasite. Since washing alone cannot guarantee Cyclospora removal, you can cook produce to a temperature of at least 158 °F (70°C).”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.