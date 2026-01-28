Mass Deportations Don't Look Pretty, but Losing This Fight Means Losing America Forever

Mass deportations aren’t easy to watch. They were never going to be. But surrender is not an option, and that’s exactly what halting immigration enforcement would amount to.

What’s happening right now isn’t a debate about law or legality. That fight was settled a long time ago. This is a fight over optics.

The left believes that if they can flood social media with enough videos, shout about cruelty loud enough, and apply enough pressure, Americans will cave.

They think we’ll decide that enforcing the law just looks too uncomfortable and ask our leaders to stop.

If we refuse to deport the millions of people who entered the country illegally during the Biden administration, we are effectively raising a white flag over American sovereignty. A border that is not enforced is not a border.

Every other country on earth is allowed to defend its borders. Only Americans are told they are immoral for expecting the same.

That double standard exists for a reason. The Democratic Party does not win national majorities on ideas anymore. It wins by changing the electorate.

Illegal immigrants are not an afterthought in that strategy. They come first because they have to.

Democrats do not care that illegal immigration worsens an already brutal housing shortage. They do not care that it drives down wages and overwhelms schools, hospitals, and social services.

They certainly don’t care that millions of Americans are being politically replaced because they refuse to vote “correctly.”

Minnesota has become the front line of this fight, and the far left is throwing everything it has at it.

Nazi comparisons.

Edited physical confrontations with ICE agents.

Insane lies about children being kidnapped.

Claims that violent agitators are innocent victims.

It’s all so deliberate.

The media happily cherry-picks the most emotional moments, smears anyone who supports enforcement, and hopes the Trump administration blinks. The goal is intimidation.

Make Republicans lose the stomach for the fight.

Some already have. My own governor, Kevin Stitt, and a handful of Senate Republicans seem more interested in a quieter news cycle than a secure country. Voters should remember that.

Oklahoma GOP Gov. KEVIN STITT to @DanaBashCNN: "Americans don't like what they're seeing right now. … he's getting bad advice right now. The president needs to let the American people — what is the solution? How do we bring this to conclusion? And I think only the president… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 25, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: GOP Sen. Thom Tillis just called for President Trump to FIRE DHS Sec. Kristi Noem "What she did in MN should be disqualifying! She should be OUT of a job. It's amateurish!" Tillis is insufferable. I can't WAIT for him to be out of Congress.pic.twitter.com/Vi2Qt6Uv2Y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2026

The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2026

But this is not just another policy disagreement. Mass deportations are the defining test of whether the United States remains a nation at all.

Could DHS and the White House communicate better? Sure. But it wouldn’t change a thing.

Border enforcement will always be labeled cruel, authoritarian, and evil by the left. That narrative is baked in. It’s meant to scare you into backing down.

Feeling uneasy about ICE raids is human. Most people don’t enjoy seeing force used or families separated. Those images can be hard. But governing a nation is not about indulging every emotion.

It’s about doing what survival requires. If we lose this fight, there is no reset button.

Demographics will decide everything, and the left knows it. Once the balance tips far enough, elections stop being competitive, borders stop being enforceable, and dissent stops being tolerated.

That’s why the anti-ICE pressure campaign is so relentless. That’s why every enforcement action is framed as tyranny. That’s why every confrontation is treated as a moral crime.

America is not an abstract idea floating in the air, as many on the left so often argue.

It is land, laws, and commonality shared by individuals. It is a real place that belongs to its citizens.

Bending the knee because enforcement “looks bad” tells the world to abuse the system, overwhelm our courts, and replace the people who built this country.

The left loves to claim America sits on “stolen land.” As an American Indian, I’ll say this plainly: if my life is the result of a conquest, I will gladly defend what was built after it.

And make no mistake, most of the left’s street agitators are not mourning deaths tied to ICE confrontations.

They are energized by them

They need outrage to keep flowing long enough for conservatives to give up, relent, and open the door for endless migration.

That’s the real play, and that’s why backing down is not an option.

