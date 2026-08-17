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Lawrence, Massachusetts City Hall is pictured in a file photo.
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Lawrence, Massachusetts City Hall is pictured in a file photo. The U.S. Census Bureau says the town is 83.2 percent Hispanic or Latino.(DenisTangneyJr - iStock / Getty Images)

Mass. Mayor Who Allegedly Stole $1.5M in COVID Funds Won't Answer Media Questions Because He Says He Can't Speak English

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 17, 2026 at 12:17pm
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Say, Mr. Mayor? Where did that $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief checks go? “No hablo ingles, señor.”

No, the scene when reporters confronted Lawrence, Massachusetts Mayor Brian DePeña wasn’t quite that farcical, although it wasn’t far off. DePeña, 61, is alleged to have taken coronavirus relief money and used it on his mayoral campaign and to pay down debts — not for his tire repair shop, as it was supposed to be used for.

His response when asked by reporters about the charges? He did speak English, but only replied, “God bless you. God bless you.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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