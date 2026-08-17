Mass. Mayor Who Allegedly Stole $1.5M in COVID Funds Won't Answer Media Questions Because He Says He Can't Speak English

Say, Mr. Mayor? Where did that $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief checks go? “No hablo ingles, señor.”

No, the scene when reporters confronted Lawrence, Massachusetts Mayor Brian DePeña wasn’t quite that farcical, although it wasn’t far off. DePeña, 61, is alleged to have taken coronavirus relief money and used it on his mayoral campaign and to pay down debts — not for his tire repair shop, as it was supposed to be used for.

His response when asked by reporters about the charges? He did speak English, but only replied, “God bless you. God bless you.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.