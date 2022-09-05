Mass Shootings Swept These Cities Over Labor Day Weekend - Guess Who Runs Them?

At least 11 mass shootings have occurred across mostly Democrat-run cities nationwide during Labor Day weekend so far, killing at least 15 people, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Mass shootings have occurred in cities including Saint Paul, Minnesota; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago; Philadelphia and Cleveland, killing at least 15 people during Labor Day weekend so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

All of the listed cities are run by Democratic mayors.

The weekend’s deadliest mass shooting so far occurred in Saint Paul, Minnesota, led by Mayor Melvin Carter III, where three people died and two others were injured on Sept. 5 in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, according to The Hill.

The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

The archive identified another mass shooting that killed two people and injured three in Philadelphia on Sept. 5, where President Joe Biden gave a speech lambasting former President Donald Trump’s supporters as a “threat to democracy” a few days earlier.

Two dead & 3 wounded in another Philadelphia’s mass shooting. Crime Scene Unit count 55 bullet shells. 7th & Russell Streets in North Philadelphia before 1am. ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ report at least one female among those killed & juvenile among wounded. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/15f6KFhBvG — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 5, 2022

At least nine people were killed and an additional 19 were injured by gunfire in Philadelphia overall during the weekend, according to Metro Philadelphia.

Two men, one 18 and the other 20 years old, were killed out of four people shot Sunday outside a residence in Chicago.

This makes up 46 people shot and seven wounded during the weekend overall in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s city, according to WLS-TV.

Chicago is one of the strictest cities on guns.

Meanwhile, Illinois was the first state to eliminate cash bail in 2021.gun

Democratic Mayor John Tecklenburg of Charleston blamed “illegal guns” and “repeat offenders” for a shooting of a 13-year-old Sunday and another shooting a few hours later, injuring five people in downtown Charleston, LWCSC reported.

“But the hard truth is this: In South Carolina, only the state legislature has the authority to reform our laws with regard to illegal guns and repeat violent offenders. As a city, we’re literally prohibited from taking action in either area,” he insisted.

The Republican Party currently controls the state’s governor’s office and both chambers in its Legislature.

