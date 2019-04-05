Massachusetts Becomes First State To Set Aside Funding To Compensate for Planned Parenthood Losses

Massachusetts is the first state to set aside funding to compensate for the possible loss of federal contributions supporting women’s reproductive health clinics.

This comes following a new rule under the Trump administration that prohibits federally funded family planning offices from sharing space with an abortion provider or merely suggesting having the procedure.

The law approves $8 million in funding to prepare for the potential loss of federal support under Title X, the Associated Press reported.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the bill “ensures women’s health providers across Massachusetts will continue to have access to these critical funds.”

Prior to reaching the governor’s desk, the measure received wide support from the Democrat-led state legislature.

TRENDING: Texas House Speaker Shuts Down Constitutional Carry Bill After Pro-Gun Activist Shows Up at His Home

In 2017, Maryland predicted the Trump administration rule.

The state passed a similar law that allocated funding to protect Planned Parenthood.

It became law when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan refused to veto the bill.

Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, believes that a loss of federal funding could affect more than 75,000 women.

Do you think abortion should be illegal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (4 Votes) 33% (2 Votes)

“The Trump/Pence administration is obsessed with Planned Parenthood, and not in a good way,” Childs-Roshak said.

“They are obsessed with abortion.”

Pro-life advocates supported the new rule under the Trump administration.

Many argue that the funds were a back channel to finance Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics.

Massachusetts is part of a coalition of 20 other states that are challenging the rule and its changes to Title X.

RELATED: Mitt Romney Discusses ‘Dramatic Shift’ Fueling Immigration Crisis

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.