The ongoing battle between Texas Republicans and Democrats has led the latter to seek an ally in Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, but the New England politician’s comments expose the absolute hypocrisy of chastising Republicans, President Donald Trump, and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Tuesday, Healey met with Texas Democrats fleeing to prevent a quorum to vote on the Lone Star state’s redistricting efforts.

WBTS reported, she was joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Secretary of State William Galvin.

Forbes posted a portion of a news conference held by attending parties to video hosting platform YouTube, where Healey responded to a question about her state redistricting to take a swipe at Texas.

“Isn’t it a sad state of affairs that that’s where we’re at, OK?” she began.

“Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton have left us no choice. That’s the reality,” Healey explained, saying of the process for drawing the districts in her state, “This is the way the system works.”

“They’re proposing to completely rewrite a map out of nowhere to take away the votes and the voices of Texans.” Despite stating she did not want to see redistricting efforts spread, she reiterated that she felt there was no other choice.

Galvin added to the proposal to redistrict, quipping, “We have no Republicans to give.”

Indeed, of the 11 members of Congress — two senators and nine representatives — none are Republicans, according to Ballotpedia.

This is despite election returns from 270toWin from last year showing a third of that state voted Republican.

Over a third of the state votes Republican, but Massachusetts has zero Republicans in Congress.

That makes you wonder how Massachusetts draws its districts.

For as much as Healey and Massachusetts Democrats can be up in arms about Texas, they might want to look in the mirror and reconsider.

Healey told the reporters, “We want our constituents represented. We want the voices heard. Whether you vote for me or not, I want your voice to count.”

So, maybe in the name of democracy and fair representation, Massachusetts should redistrict. In doing so, they could find a way to give so many Republicans a voice in Congress that they currently don’t have.

The situation concerning Texas has become tense in recent days as Abbott ordered the arrest of missing state Democrats to bring them back and fulfill their responsibilities.

USA Today reported, Abbott said, “By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty.”

If they aren’t going back, they still might want to avoid news conferences like the one on Tuesday with Healey in the future. That level of exposure for Democrats in any state could very well bring about unwanted media attention on how their districts are drawn up, further exposing the Democrats’ hypocrisy.

