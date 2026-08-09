Share
News
Then-Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks at a news conference in New York City on July 19, 2016.
Then-Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks at a news conference in New York City on July 19, 2016. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Massachusetts Governor Signs New Law Blocking ICE Access to Several Locations

 By Michael Austin  August 9, 2026 at 7:30am
Share

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey signed a new law on Aug. 5 attempting to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from accessing a variety of locations across the state.

Healey described the law, which names schools, daycares, hospitals, health centers, nursing homes, and courthouses as places ICE cannot access, as the strongest legislation in the country against ICE.

The official claimed that children in Chelsea, where she signed the legislation, have not been attending school for fear of ICE encounters, per a report from CBS News.

She also claimed that people have stopped going to the doctor’s office or testifying in court to avoid ICE.

“The law I’m signing today is a public safety law,” Healey told reporters at the signing event.

“I think we can agree that we need immigration reform in this country. We can agree we need controls at the border,” she continued.

“We can also agree that ICE is so wrong in what it’s doing and ICE needs to be stopped, here in Massachusetts and around this country, just stopped in its tracks.”

The new law comes as ICE expands its nationwide crackdown, with detentions reaching a record level in July for President Donald Trump’s second term.

Related:
Left Treats History as 'Assertion of Power' in Smithsonian 'Ideological Takeover': Professor

A representative for the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CBS News that “instead of working with us, Massachusetts lawmakers are choosing to RELEASE violent criminals from their jails directly back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.”

“When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities,” the statement added.

“Seven of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE.”

There are 15 sanctuary states across the country as of June, according to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies.

Such cities, counties, and states across the country have “laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Massachusetts Governor Signs New Law Blocking ICE Access to Several Locations
Tennessee Candidate Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Down Flock Cameras
Welcome to Y'all Street: America's Newest Stock Exchange Opens in Texas
Justice Department Settles With Pro-Life Father of 11 Whose Home They Busted Into
Glenn Youngkin Concludes There's No Such Thing as a 'Moderate Democrat Anymore' After Socialists Sweep More Primaries
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation