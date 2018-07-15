SECTIONS
Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

By Jack Davis
July 15, 2018 at 1:54pm
A Massachusetts police officer was killed early Sunday when he was attacked with a rock and later shot to death with his own gun.

The suspect fired the gun during an ensuing chase through a Weymouth, Massachusetts, neighborhood, killing a woman in her home, police said.

Officer Michael Chesna, 42, a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was killed after confronting a man identified as Emanuel Lopes, who was later taken into custody, Fox News reported.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said Chesna responded to a report of a car accident at 7:30 a.m. Neighbors reported that a car had been driving erratically and crashed into another, MassLive.com reported.

Chesna witnessed Lopes vandalizing a nearby house, Connor said..

Chesna “exited his vehicle, he drew his firearm and commanded this man to stop,” Connor said, according to The Boston Globe.

“Lopes then attacked Officer Chesna it is believed with a large stone, striking him in the head,” Connor said. “Officer Chesna fell to the ground. Lopes them retrieved Officer Chesna’s firearm (and) discharged it several times in his head and chest.”

“During the foot chase through the yards of Burton Terrace, it is believed Mr. Lopes discharged Officer Chesna’s firearm an additional three times, striking a local resident in her home,” Connor said. He did not release the name of the woman who was killed.

Lopes was later wounded in the leg by additional officers who arrived on the scene. Lopes was arrested and hospitalized, police said. Lopes will face two counts of murder, police said.

“I hired Mike Chesna six years ago tomorrow,” said Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes.

“Officer Chesna has been an Army veteran, and in fact, I was speaking with his mom this morning, and she told me that he joined the military to help open the doors for him to get on this job. He was successful with that… He was just a great family man, he was a great officer,” Grimes said, according to CBS.

“He was one of those people who truly sought this job and was fortunate enough to get it,” Grimes said.

Neighbor April Visco, 43, said she heard 10 to 20 shots fired.

“Everyone says ‘it doesn’t happen in my neighborhood,’” she said. “It does happen everywhere.”

On Sunday afternoon, a police procession accompanied Chesna’s body as he was transported from Weymouth to the Medical Examiner’s office in Boston, and officers lined the street, WCVB reported.

Recently Posted

