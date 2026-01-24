Massachusetts Prison Turns Into a 'Haven for Sexual Predators' Thanks to Trans Activism

Under the guise of transgender inclusivity, many men claiming to be women have been allowed to stay in Massachusetts prisons meant for females — and a deluge of sexual abuse allegations have followed as a result.

Forest Romm, an investigative reporter, wrote in a Jan. 7 opinion piece for The Hill that a criminal justice reform bill enacted in 2018 allowed male offenders to be housed in MCI-Framingham, the women’s prison for Massachusetts.

Romm said that the female inmates, many of whom she has interviewed, characterize the prison as “a haven for sexual predators who pretend to be transgender.”

All of them wanted to be interviewed anonymously because they feared backlash from both prison administrators and fellow inmates claiming transgender identity.

Romm provided several examples of violent men who are allowed to stay in MCI-Framingham after self-identifying as women.

Kenneth Hunt, now known as “Katheena,” was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering two women, including his own cousin.

Charles Horton, known as “Charlese,” has a rap sheet that includes kidnapping and assaulting a child, as well as repeatedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old at gunpoint.

There are a host of other “child rapists, serial sex-offenders, and wife-killers” who are now housed alongside women — many of whom have past experiences with sexual violence — in the name of transgender inclusivity.

Romm wrote that “the female inmates I interviewed said that nearly all of them retain intact male genitalia.”

Some use cross-sex hormones before their arrival, but stop shortly thereafter.

“Gatekeeping is almost non-existent. In Massachusetts, men may be placed in women’s facilities without even a diagnosis of gender dysphoria,” Romm wrote.

“This is a feature, not a failure, of enforcement. Under the commonwealth’s ‘self-identification’ framework, promoted by transgender activists, one becomes a woman by simply claiming to be one.”

The male inmates have learned to get special treatment by claiming discrimination.

They now have their own shower time, during which the women are locked away in their cells — although some of the males still choose to shower with the females anyway.

The women indeed “describe being harassed and abused by these men but fear institutional reprisal if they report it.”

“Most women I interviewed said prison officials routinely minimize sexual-assault allegations against trans-identified inmates, while female accusers are dismissed, discredited, or punished,” Romm described.

In one example, a woman says she was raped by a male prisoner.

But when she complained, she was reportedly placed in restrictive housing, where she is only allowed to leave once per day to shower.

“Once a judge confirms their placements, it is very difficult to transfer these inmates back to men’s prisons, regardless of their subsequent conduct,” Romm continued.

“To date, no behavior — however disruptive or violent — has resulted in any male prisoner’s removal from MCI-Framingham.”

Romm pointed out that the problem is not restricted to Massachusetts.

There are male inmates housed with women across the country — and over half of the men are behind bars for some sort of sexual crime.

Romm noted that Democrats in multiple states, such as California, have rejected bills to prevent males from using transgenderism as a guise to enter women’s prisons.

“Clearly, those responsible for this experiment in violating women’s Eighth Amendment rights do not intend to reverse course,” she warned.

