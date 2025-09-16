Massive American Flag Tribute Unfurled at Charlie Kirk Assassination Site

A patriotic tribute to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk has been erected at the site where the conservative activist was assassinated last week.

Fox News reporter Matt Finn shared an image on the social media platform X, showing a large American flag unfurled at Utah Valley University.

“A large American flag was placed above Charlie Kirk site at Utah Valley University,” Finn wrote.

A large American flag was placed above Charlie Kirk site at Utah Valley University. pic.twitter.com/rNf1OLgAqH — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) September 16, 2025

NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello also posted a photo of the dedication.

“A massive American flag now hangs at the exact spot Charlie Kirk was assassinated less than a week ago at Utah Valley University,” Caprariello reported.

A massive American flag now hangs at the exact spot Charlie Kirk was assassinated less than a week ago at Utah Valley University 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ekXwLzGdA3 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) September 15, 2025

The flag appeared as UVU reopened its campus Monday, after being shut down in the wake of Kirk’s murder.

KSL-TV reported that university staff returned to work ahead of classes, which are set to resume on Wednesday.

Should a Charlie Kirk statue be built in this spot? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (274 Votes) No: 10% (29 Votes)

The campus was initially closed from Sept. 11-14 after Kirk was gunned down during a student event he was hosting.

University officials said virtual town halls were held for staff members on Monday.

Braden Powell — who works in UVU’s IT department — said he felt it was important to visit the campus in person.

“It’s been difficult, but I wanted to come back today,” he explained. “They say, go back to the scene of an accident or something to help you process it and get over it.”

Powell added, “And it was really nice coming into campus and seeing this memorial. I thought it was a good chance to just, kind of, pay my respects before I go work on campus.”

He also said he was in attendance for Kirk’s Sept. 10 event in the campus courtyard.

“I thought it was fun to have the event hosted in such a hub … because that’s what Charlie stood for, was like, he wanted everybody there,” Powell continued.

The grassy area where Kirk’s table once sat has since been replaced with concrete, and the flag now drapes above that spot.

Landscaping crews appear to be installing pavers in the courtyard where Charlie Kirk was shot, the area is partially reopening after last week’s shooting. Staff are set to return to UVU today. pic.twitter.com/PWba5fzLaA — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) September 15, 2025

“I think it would be fitting to do something … a memorial, a statue [or] a plaque, something dedicated to Charlie and to the idea of free speech,” Powell said.

Kirk, 31, was killed last Wednesday during a student Q&A when a sniper shot him in the neck.

Investigators have described the killing as a political assassination.

Authorities have the suspect Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, in custody. He was arrested on Sept. 12 following a day-and-a-half manhunt.

Robinson now faces murder charges and the death penalty. He was reportedly dating and living with another man who identified as transgender, according to several media reports.

Law enforcement said Robinson confessed to family members and left evidence at the scene, including his DNA.

A memorial service for Kirk will be held on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium, home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.