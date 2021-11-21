Share
Massive Armed Mob in 25-Car Caravan Rolls Up to California Nordstrom Store, Ransacks the Entire Building

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2021 at 12:05pm
Like a swarm of locusts working with tactical precision, a mob of looters ransacked a California department store Saturday night

About 80 people flooded a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, just outside San Francisco, police told NBC

The attack on the store took place just before its 9 p.m. closing time.

As the looters ravaged the store, one employee was pepper-sprayed and two others were punched and kicked., police said. All three were treated at the scene.

“About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars and speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint,” a local reporter tweeted.

Walnut Creek police Lt. Ryan Hibbs told KPIX-TV that three people were arrested.

Hibbs said two people were arrested in a fleeing car.  A man was charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools. A woman with him was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Is this the result of authorities being too soft on crime?

A third individual was caught running from the scene, Hibbs said, He was charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Brett Barrett, a manager at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant across the street from the Nordstrom store descibed the scene.

“I probably saw 50-80 people in like ski masks with crowbars, a bunch of weapons,” he told KPIX. “They were looting the Nordstrom.”

“There was a mob of people,” he said. “The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane.”

Barrett told the station he was worried about those eating at his restaurant.

“I had to start locking the front door,” he said. “Locking the back door. You never know, they could come right in here. It was crazy … All the guests inside were getting concerned. It was a scary scene for a moment.”

The looting in Walnut Creek comes one day after a looting spree in San Francisco’s Union Square.

High-end retailers including Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton were among the stores looted and vandalized. Jins Eyewear, Bloomingdale’s and Burberry were also looted, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
