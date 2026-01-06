Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

'A Massive Betrayal': Trump Sparks Pro-Life Fury by Telling Republicans to Be 'Flexible' on Hyde Amendment

 By Michael Schwarz  January 6, 2026 at 3:23pm
Share

No one should accuse President Donald Trump of lacking political instincts, but in this case he has missed the mark.

When it comes to fighting abortion, he need not choose between politics and doing the right thing.

On Tuesday, Trump reportedly told House Republicans that in their negotiations with Democrats over a healthcare bill, the Republicans should be “flexible” on the Hyde Amendment, triggering backlash from pro-life advocates, including one group that called the president’s comments “a massive betrayal.”

“‘You’ve got to be a little flexible on Hyde,’ Trump told House Republicans, many of whom have been fighting to ensure the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, makes it in the healthcare deal,” Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell of The Daily Signal reported Tuesday on the social media platform X.

Mitchell’s report prompted a statement from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

“For decades, opposition to taxpayer funding of abortion and support for the Hyde Amendment has been an unshakeable bedrock principle and a minimum standard in the Republican Party. To suggest Republicans should be ‘flexible’ is an abandonment of this decades-long commitment. If Republicans abandon Hyde, they are sure to lose this November,” the statement read in part.

SBA Pro-Life America went on to characterize that potential abandonment as “a massive betrayal.”

Meanwhile, pro-life X users rejected Trump’s call for flexibility. One user, in fact, called the Hyde Amendment “the bare minimum” that pro-lifers would accept.

Related:
Watch: College Students Find Out Their Pro-Abortion Slogans Aren't as Convincing as They Thought

“If Republicans abandon Hyde, they will be abandoning the American people,” another X user wrote. “No one should be forced to subsidize abortion against their conscience with their hard-earned tax dollars. If the Democrats can’t be ‘flexible on Hyde,’ then they’re the ones to blame.”

Viewed purely from a pro-life perspective, of course, abandoning Hyde would amount to a catastrophe.

Ironically, however, the same holds true when viewing the issue from a political perspective.

“If Republicans abandon Hyde, they are sure to lose this November,” the SBA Pro-Life America statement read.

Indeed, set aside the moral question for a moment. What if Trump and the Republicans’ more pragmatic strategists have miscalculated? What if doing the right thing also happens to make the most political sense?

After all, the list of Republican coalition members feeling “betrayed” has grown in recent months. It includes, for instance, those who daily await the arrests and prosecutions of deep-state traitors. It also includes those who have grown weary of the U.S. government’s hyper-focus on other nations’ interests.

Does Trump really want to add millions of pro-life Americans to that list? How might that work out for the Republicans in the 2026 midterms?

In short, one never needs a reason to do the right thing. But, in this case, doing the right thing also happens to align with Trump’s political interests.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




'A Massive Betrayal': Trump Sparks Pro-Life Fury by Telling Republicans to Be 'Flexible' on Hyde Amendment
Hillary Clinton Marks Jan. 6 with a Huge Lie About Trump's Actions on the Day
'Damn Straight!' - Watch Stephen Miller Sideline CNN's Jake Tapper on His Own Show and Educate Arrogant Host on Venezuela
Watch: Ravens Kicker Points to Scripture After Season-Ending Field Goal Miss
Ole Miss Quarterback Gives the Glory to God After Leading Team Past Georgia in CFP Quarterfinal
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation