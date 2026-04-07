Massive Breaking: Trump Announces Iran Cease-Fire Is Set, Will 'Hold Off the Destructive Force Being Sent Tonight' if Iran Honors Terms

President Donald Trump hit the pause button on the planned massive destruction he had said would be wrought Tuesday on Iran’s infrastructure.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump posted about 90 minutes before the deadline for a deal.

Iran’s decades of terrorism won’t continue under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jpPd5W2AVi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump wrote.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he wrote.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump was asked by Sharif to postpone for two weeks the attacks Trump said he had been planning.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” he said in a statement, according to the Times of Israel.

“Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture,” he said.

“We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region,” Sharif said.

Attacks were taking place as well.

As noted by The New York Times, Israeli warplanes attacked petrochemical plants and an aluminum plant.

On Monday, a report from Axios said negotiators were shuttling between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to craft a 45-day cease-fire that could be a precursor to the end of the war.

The framework of a deal was developed by Pakistan, according to the Jerusalem Post, which cited a source it did not name.

Trump had warned Iran that time was running out.

On Sunday, Trump warned on Truth Social: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” as he urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and make a deal to end its war with America or face massive attacks. He posted that 8 p.m. Eastern Time would be zero hour.

The rhetoric grew even stronger Monday.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night — and that night might be tomorrow night,” he said then, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, the threats ascended even further.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

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