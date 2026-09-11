The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the biggest outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic food poisoning, had ended, adding that it was due to imported lettuce.

According to the CDC, at least 19,595 people have become sick with the illness since May 1 and acquired it inside the United States.

The agency’s website posted a map highlighting the hardest-hit regions, with Midwestern states seeing the highest concentration of cases.

“The true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the number reported,” the CDC explained. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Cyclospora.”

A CNBC report revealed that 12,833 people in 21 states represented the “largest cluster” of cases over the past several months.

Health officials linked the outbreak to Taylor Farms in Mexico, which produces shredded iceberg lettuce.

Two deaths were recorded in Michigan, which is listed on the CDC’s map as the state with the highest outbreak numbers.

“Both of these individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been adversely impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” the Food and Drug Administration stated.

“Based on information provided to FDA by the state of Michigan, both of these individuals had illness onset dates prior to the date of Taylor Farms de Mexico’s voluntary recall on July 17, 2026.”

The FDA announced an investigation into the multistate epidemic back in July and singled out Taco Bell, given the amount of Taylor Farms lettuce they use at various locations.

Taylor Farms voluntarily removed “all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market” and “initiated a recall, which includes Marketside-brand product available at Walmart,” per the FDA website.

Symptoms of infection can include diarrhea and frequent bowel movements, along with loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach pain, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue.

Vomiting, body aches, headaches, and fever may also be signs of infection and should be monitored closely.

The illness tends to last anywhere from several days to a month, or even longer.

Some infected patients may not show symptoms at all, but if they remain untreated, it can lead to dehydration, as well as “severe complications” which could require medical care.

The FDA posted an update on Friday saying that the outbreak is over, but that the investigation is ongoing.

“FDA will continue to collaborate with CDC as well as state and local partners as necessary,” the update read. “Since the last update on August 27, 2026, state and local health officials have continued to interview additional sick people with cyclosporiasis and CDC has added them to this multistate outbreak.”

Samples taken from onsite inspections at iceberg lettuce growers and Mexican processing facilities are still being analyzed.

“FDA remains confident that all recalled iceberg lettuce related to this specific Cyclospora outbreak is off the market,” the agency concluded. “Although the outbreak is over, FDA’s outbreak investigation remains ongoing.”

“FDA will continue to work with federal, state, and international partners to complete its investigation and will provide updates as they become available.”

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