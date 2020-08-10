SECTIONS
Massive Deadly Explosion Rocks Baltimore

By Johnathan Jones
Published August 10, 2020 at 9:53am
A massive explosion devastated a Baltimore neighborhood Monday morning, leaving one person dead and numerous others injured or trapped.

“On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The department shared images showing a neighborhood in northwest Baltimore partially destroyed.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more.

Posted by Baltimore City Fire Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 union also tweeted about the incident.

“(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients,” the union wrote.

The Local 734 also said at least one person was still trapped after the explosion.

The Associated Press reported the explosion destroyed three homes and partially damaged a fourth.

The report said the Fire Department contacted Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. about the explosion at 9:54 a.m.

BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy said the company was working to shut down gas lines in the area.

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” Foy said. “Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Numerous images posted on social media showed the magnitude of the devastation in Baltimore:

The Baltimore Sun reported one person was buried from the neck down in debris from the explosion.

Colin Campbell, a reporter with The Sun, spoke to a military veteran and a resident of the neighborhood affected by the blast.

The man, who is 88, said the explosion “sounded like Korea.”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
