A massive explosion devastated a Baltimore neighborhood Monday morning, leaving one person dead and numerous others injured or trapped.

“On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The department shared images showing a neighborhood in northwest Baltimore partially destroyed.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 union also tweeted about the incident.

“(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients,” the union wrote.

Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person. One person has been pronounced dead on scene. @baltimoreoem & @MyBGE are on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/7tTyqOcMC3 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

The Local 734 also said at least one person was still trapped after the explosion.

The Associated Press reported the explosion destroyed three homes and partially damaged a fourth.

The report said the Fire Department contacted Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. about the explosion at 9:54 a.m.

BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy said the company was working to shut down gas lines in the area.

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” Foy said. “Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Numerous images posted on social media showed the magnitude of the devastation in Baltimore:

Aerial images of the reported explosion in Baltimore.https://t.co/GK0dpY9pMR pic.twitter.com/vOR5gIQCT7 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) August 10, 2020

A massive explosion in Baltimore just now has left 1 dead and several people injured. People are reportedly trapped in the rubble pic.twitter.com/tDqXclDU5O — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 10, 2020

BREAKING: Aerial images of explosion in northwest Baltimore; multiple people reported injured and trapped. https://t.co/sb9HQAvau2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

The Baltimore Sun reported one person was buried from the neck down in debris from the explosion.

Colin Campbell, a reporter with The Sun, spoke to a military veteran and a resident of the neighborhood affected by the blast.

The explosion destroyed the home of Major Watkins Jr., 88, and Caroline Youngblood, 90. Watkins, a U.S. Army artillery veteran, said the blast “sounded like Korea.” pic.twitter.com/BtOc31sGfH — Colin Campbell ☀️ (@cmcampbell6) August 10, 2020

The man, who is 88, said the explosion “sounded like Korea.”

