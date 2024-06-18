Massive Democrat Defects from Biden to Trump, Says Joe's 'Asleep at the Wheel'

In 2008, Allison Huynh worked to bring Big Tech and its big bucks to elect former President Barack Obama. Now, she is shunning Obama’s former vice president and siding with former President Donald Trump.

“I think Biden has been out of touch. He’s asleep at the wheel,” she told the New York Post.

As for Trump, he has his finger on the pulse of the nation, she said.

“His rhetoric is entertaining. But the policies and politics make sense. I think Trump is engaging. I would like to hang out with Trump. He’s a really cool guy,” she said.

The masses are waking up! “MIAMI, FLORIDA: Tech entrepreneur Allison Huynh has gone from a fervent Democratic supporter to an enthusiastic backer of Donald Trump.” https://t.co/CLvuKANu5C — Bo (@bOcFUSS1) June 18, 2024

Huynh said her role in helping Obama was to bring tech moguls behind a candidate who was outside the system. As a result, she brought millions to his campaign, something that will not happen for Biden now that she backs Trump.

Huynh said she believes Trump knows what is wrong with the nation and how to fix it.

“I was surprised when I met Donald Trump,” Huynh said. “He was light and funny and intelligent. The people there were down-to-earth.

“I was happy with how knowledgeable Trump is about what is going on with the country and the economy. He had the information. He is all there with the things that matter: education — his kids are well-educated -— fighting crime, immigration and business,” she said.

“Many people are coming to Trump for his good policies,” she said. “Look at his 2016 Jobs Act. It encourages investment, which helps to sustain this country.”

She said America needs “policies that make our cities safer.”

She called San Francisco “a failed science experiment for super leftist ideas and ideals.”

“We are allowing heroin addicts to shoot up in public, violent attacks on Asians in Chinatown, and looting of our grocery stores and shopping malls. City officials and police just look the other way,” she said.

Huynh, who came from Vietnam as a child, said not all immigrants are cut from the same cloth.

“I am all for hardworking immigrants, but not for open admission of immigrants. We have to differentiate between legal immigrants who come here and work hard and illegal immigrants who come here and commit crimes,” she said.

During a recent appearance on “Fox & Friends First,” she said President Joe Biden has been a disappointment, according to Fox News.

“He’s allowed Big Tech as well as the looters to take over Silicon Valley. San Francisco has been the science experiment that’s gone awry. I wake up in the morning, there’s no grocery stores to go to, there’s no malls to take my teenage girls shopping to. The streets are not safe, there are more fentanyl users and dealers than high school students in our once great city,” she said.

She said Trump knows what he wants to do, and has a record of growing the economy.

“When he [Obama] came into power, he was very scared. In his biography, he talked about being afraid of doing things because he didn’t want to ruin it for future black leaders and black presidents, and therefore, he let the government bureaucracy and red tape take over him, whereas Trump was very specific with coming out with great ideas to allow people to grow great wealth,” she said.

“Biden is changing that. Right now, it’s very hard in this country to make money unless you work for a Big Tech company. If you’re an emerging tech company, they’re driving you offshore,” she said.

The Biden administration hinders growth by “legislating and suing emerging technology companies, startup companies and just regular entrepreneurs who are funding their business,” she said.

