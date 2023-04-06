Massive Democrat Fundraising Org Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff Just Before 2024 Election Cycle

ActBlue, the online fundraising platform that has sent billions of dollars to Democratic politicians and organizations, is being blasted for not living up to its “progressive values” when it fired 17 percent of its staff, the majority of whom were union workers.

ActBlue announced the layoffs Monday as part of a “restructuring” to streamline operations ahead of the 2024 election cycle, according to Politico.

It’s unclear how many total staffers were affected, but the ActBlue Union tweeted that 54 workers were laid off, including 32 union members.

Ironically, the firings occurred less than two months after the union ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with the organization following two years of negotiations.

In 2021, ActBlue said it scored $1.3 billion in donations. In 2022, the Democratic fundraising clearinghouse raised $3.5 billion — more than double the previous year’s haul.

Despite this windfall, the financial network says it needs to cut costs as it gears up for the 2024 election, in which President Joe Biden is expected to be seeking four more years in the White House.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Monday, the ActBlue Union blasted ActBlue as irresponsible and inconsiderate and accused it of financial “mismanagement.”

“Layoffs unfairly punish union employees who are both not responsible for the current financial difficulties & have invested considerable effort into making @ActBlue what it is today,” the union said.

“We are disappointed in the mismanagement that has gotten us here,” it said. “@ActBlueUnion has met with management twice since receiving notification of the potentiality of layoffs. In both meetings, management was unwilling to explore the alternatives we brought to the table with us.”

“Leadership refused to take a pay cut multiple times, calling the proposed measure ‘additionally oppressive.’ This stance highlights how incredibly out of touch Leadership is, not only with @actblue workers, but also with our mission,” the union said.

“Prioritizing executive profit over rank-and-file workers’ livelihoods does not live up to @ActBlue’s progressive values,” it added.

The irony of a Democratic money-raising juggernaut that has scored billions of dollars in donations firing union workers cannot be missed.

Democrats have repeatedly insisted — in rhetoric, if not in action — that they’re pro-union and pro-worker while attacking Republicans as favoring corporations over people.

ActBlue’s internal turmoil also raises questions about how organized the Democratic fundraising machinery is as the 2024 elections draw closer.

Meanwhile, the left’s latest attempt to sideline former President Donald Trump helped him raise $8 million in the four days after his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was announced, according to The Epoch Times.

“I think this helps his narrative all around,” Democratic strategist Cristina Antelo the outlet. “He’s the victim. And now he’ll be the martyr.”

