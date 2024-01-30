 Massive Fire Engulfs US Chicken Farm, Containment Expected to Last Days

A massive fire broke out Monday at a Texas chicken farm, with firefighters expected to be at the scene for several days until the fire is extinguished.

The blaze broke out at Feather Crest Farms fire in Kurten, Texas, about 100 miles north of Houston, in Brazos County.

There were no workers or other people injured or killed, according to KXXV-TV in Waco.

Ground footage shared by Jim Suydam with KBTX shows that the fire at Feather Crest Farms continues to burn into the night. Firefighters have come from other counties nearby to help out. 🔴DETAILS –> https://t.co/yVA74bzWPG pic.twitter.com/BMRMuASrZT — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) January 30, 2024

No cause for the fire has been identified. About 100 firefighters from multiple departments were trying to contain the blaze.

"Upon arrival there were two buildings on Feather Crest Farms property," Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, said Monday, according to The Eagle, a newspaper in the Brazos County seat of Bryan. "At this time the fire is contained to the two buildings." No information was released about how many chickens were killed in the fire.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to KBTX-TV.

As of Monday night, one of the two structures on fire was beginning to collapse.

Footage shared by photographer James Nowak with KBTX shows that the fire at Feather Crest Farms is burning on the south end near Democrat Road. Still no word on what started it. 🔴DETAILS –> https://t.co/yVA74bzp08 pic.twitter.com/DSzeXXxrQm — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) January 30, 2024



Although black smoke could be seen for miles, officials said there was no air quality threat to the area.

Some area residents experienced low water pressure as firefighters fought the blaze. Others were without power after power was cut to the farm.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky issued an appeal for local residents not to drive to the scene so that emergency vehicles could have unobstructed passage.

Large fire after explosion heard at Feather Crest chicken farm in Kurten Texas pic.twitter.com/aHJa71Afit — Truth Slinger X (@TruthSlingerX) January 30, 2024

According to KTBX-TV, Feather Crest Farms was purchased by MPS Egg Farms in 2020.

At the time, the farm, which as of then had been in business for 70 years, had 96 employees.

